MANKATO — The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will end after it concludes in Mankato on Dec. 26, ride leaders announced.
Leaders said in a Facebook post that the ride is ending due to several staff members retiring.
The annual ride, which begins in La Brule, South Dakota, and ends in Reconciliation Park, remembers the 38 Dakota men who were executed in 1862 and two others who were executed later.
Ride speaker Todd Finney, whose uncle, Jim Miller, organized the ride, said his uncle’s dream has been fulfilled.
“He’s the one who had the dream, and the whole dream of the ride was to bring attention to areas of American history, especially for us because many of us are descendants of the men that were hung in Mankato. There’s a whole history that nobody knows,” Finney said, adding that because his family achieved their dream, it’s time to close this chapter.
The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride began in 2005.
Finney said that while this ride is ending, he still expects people to make the journey.
“The reality is, as long as I can see, horses will come into Mankato on the 26th, because there’s a lot of people where it’s a spiritual journey. It’s a journey of existence,” he said. “Even if the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride ends, you’ll see other rides come up, and you’ll see other people making their journey to Mankato.”
Finney said he hopes people will remember that his uncle has a voice.
“He had a dream, and so he followed that dream, and that dream brought people together,” he said.
Community organizer Katie Boone said volunteers are needed to help serve, heat and prepare meals.
“We’re in conversation right now with South Central Minnesota Food Recovery and local church congregations, along with some local volunteers who have been talking to farmers this summer about donating their produce that they’re not going to use, donating meat that they can contribute to the ride. So there’s a group of people who are doing some food preparation. And then there’s going to be a lot of people that are needed to help support serving and feeding the meals and doing the clean up and all of that,” Boone said.
Boone added that it’s important to reflect on the ride and its impact.
“For this being the last year of the ride, it’s an opportunity to come and bear witness, get your hands and hearts involved, and really take a look both internally at who you are and how you’re connected to this place and how you’re connected to this story, and then also listen deeply to the stories that are not documented in our history books.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to support this year’s ride. Interested volunteers can also email Boone at katielynnboone@gmail.com.
