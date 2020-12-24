MANKATO — The annual Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride to Mankato will not take place this year due to the pandemic, although at least one small group of riders has been making the trek.
The Native America Calling website and the Dakota 38 Facebook page officially announced the cancellation last week.
But at least one small group of riders has been making their way to Mankato and set up their camp in a park in Lake Crystal on Wednesday night after riding from St. James in the blizzard.
On Dec. 26 of each year, Dakota horseback riders as well as runners gather at Reconciliation Park near the Blue Earth County Library to honor the 38 Dakota executed on the site that day in 1862, following the U.S.-Dakota War. They also remember two chiefs who were kidnapped from Canada three years later, brought back to the U.S. and then executed.
Each year some horseback riders begin the 330-mile journey from Lower Brule, South Dakota, to Mankato. Others join them along the way.
The Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride Supporters Facebook page is doing a daily virtual memorial with daily updates on their page.
Participants in the Dakota 38 Memorial Run (also known as Remembrance Run) set out each year from Fort Snelling at about midnight on Dec. 25 and made the 71-mile relay to arrive at Reconciliation Park in Mankato on the morning of Dec. 26.
The event, attended by large crowds of area residents, features Dakota songs and prayers, often delivered in the Dakota language.
Besides honoring their ancestors, the ride and run are part of an ongoing reconciliation between the Dakota, who even until the mid-1900s feared even passing through Mankato, and area residents.
The event, also known as the Wokiksuye Ride, came in a dream in 2005 to Jim Miller, an elder from Cheyenne River and a Vietnam veteran. A few years later in 2008, the ride began and has continued since.
In 1862, the Dakota attacked settlers after government officials went back on previously agreed land treaties and delayed payments to the starving tribes.
The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 left hundreds of settlers and an unknown number of Dakota dead. The war lasted six weeks and ended that September.
The Dakota surrendered to the U.S. Army and 303 Dakota men were tried and sentenced to be executed for their part in the war. But many objected to the court proceedings — some of the accused were convicted after only a few minutes, among other issues.
President Abraham Lincoln reviewed each case and ultimately pardoned 265 men. That left 38, who were hanged at 10 a.m. Dec. 26, 1862, in the largest mass execution in the country’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.