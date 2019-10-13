MANKATO — Jan Red Owl Bruce stood under a Land of Memories canopy listening to an emcee speaking in Dakota to greet grand entry participants at the Mahkato Wacipi.
“I understand it, but I don’t speak it,” the 83-year-old Minneapolis woman said at the September powwow.
Minnesota State University professor Glenn Wasicuna is among a limited number of people in Minnesota who use Dakota as a first language. (See related story.)
Bruce, a member of the Santee Sioux Nation, grew up in Nebraska. She was raised by her grandparents who spoke Dakota.
When she was young, indigenous families were often forced to learn English and to avoid using native languages.
Bruce said she’s glad for the opportunities young people now have to attend Dakota language classes.
“I always wanted to learn to talk it.”
A family attending the powwow offered hope that a new generation of Dakota speakers will keep the language alive.
Lisa Nez is mom to pre-schoolers who are learning Dakota through a new Head Start program in Morton. Students there are taught to be bilingual. The Cansayapi Wakanyeza Owayawa Oti, Lower Sioux Dakota Immersion Early Head Start and Head Start, opened in 2018.
“The kids are such little sponges for words,” she said.
Nez said she and her mother recently were having a conversation in Dakota about a planned trip. “Where are you going, Grandma?” asked one of the children who was playing near the women.
The general public also has opportunities to learn Dakota words.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s booth at the powwow focused on teaching Dakota names for Minnesota communities.
Originally created by the center when the traveling exhibit “Why Treaties Matter” was in Mankato earlier this year, the cards are now popular learning tools in the center’s Discovery Lab.
One Mankato family also is making an effort to teach an indigenous language at home. Parental advice in the Nathan and Megan Schnitker household to their kids with cold toes is to go “find your humpas (shoes).”
The couple is raising a blended family — six children who range in age from 10 years to 2 months.
With the help of a Lakota language phone ap that pronounces the names of animals and common objects, their children are familiar with many Lakota words.
Megan, who learned English as her first language, said she is not fluent in Lakota, the dialect similar to Dakota she grew up hearing her elders speak.
“I’m like my Dad. We can understand it, but speaking it is harder for us.”
She said there’s an urgency in passing on Lakota words and traditions to the next generation because few elders remain who are familiar with the language.
“Our culture was ‘illegal’ until the 1970s. We are working to revive it. We want them to know who they are. And we want to keep our language and our culture and traditions alive,” she said.
