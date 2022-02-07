MANKATO — Carmen Daniels-Molter, the longtime principal of Dakota Meadows Middle School, will retire after this school year.
Hired in 2008, Daniels-Molter will serve 14 years by her last day on June 30. She submitted her resignation ahead of Monday's Mankato Area Public Schools School Board meeting.
"For the district, (we're) sad to see her leave, but that's a big hire," said MAPS Supt. Paul Peterson. "Dakota Meadows is a really important school for us, and we're gonna want to make sure we get that right."
Daniels-Molter worked in school administration for 13 years before becoming principal at Dakota Meadows. The North Mankato school has more than 900 children enrolled.
