It’s a tradition I’ve enjoyed as a reporter most every Dec. 26 for the past 17 years.
At Land of Memories Park, early in the morning, the trailers arrive and Dakota and local residents mill around and begin unloading horses that had been housed for the night on farms outside of Mankato. Other Dakota families had camped overnight in the park.
It’s a leisurely preparation as Dakota reunite with other Dakota they haven’t seen in a while as well as with the non-Dakota that volunteer for the annual ride.
The Dakota 38+2 ride, first held in 2005, commemorates the 38 Dakota hanged in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862, as well as two Dakota leaders who escaped to Canada but were later captured and executed at Fort Snelling.
Horseback riders coming from several tribes in the Dakotas take part. The first riders leave Brule, South Dakota, and are joined by more riders along the way on the 16-day, 330-mile journey.
The Dakota announced this will be the last year for the ride, for a few reasons. Several of the elder organizers are retiring. Todd Finney, whose uncle, Jim Miller organized the first ride, also said his uncle’s dream has been fulfilled.
In a dream, Miller envisioned the ride as a way to honor ancestors, to bring attention to the execution and ensuing hardships for Native Americans and to continue the reconciliation effort that has been underway since the start of the Mankato powwow in the 1970s.
And the long ride in winter is a physically grueling endeavor. There aren’t a lot of skilled horse riders who can endure the full 330-mile journey, or even the shorter distances as riders join in.
The most taxing year was in 2017, when the coldest Dec. 26 in more than 20 years hit. With early-morning temps at minus 10 degrees, the riders arrived at Reconciliation Park near the library in Mankato, the site of the mass execution 160 years ago this year.
Despite the bone-chilling cold, a large crowd came to watch the event and Dakota leaders, speaking in English and Dakota, talked of why the ride was important.
“We’re here for the dream, the message — healing, reconciliation, cultural diversity,” said staff carrier Wilford Keeble.
Keeble said many people know little or nothing about the U.S.-Dakota War and the devastating aftermath for the Dakota and other tribes.
“The untold chapter in American history, the dark history no one wants to talk about.”
Indeed, the awful chapter that caused bloodshed and deep suffering among the Dakota and the settlers living in this area is still largely unknown beyond southern Minnesota.
While the ride is ending, the tradition of Dakota runners coming from Fort Snelling, leaving late on Dec. 25 and making the 71-mile run to Reconciliation Park on the morning of the 26th, continues. It’s something that’s been done for more than three decades.
The ride and the powwow, as well as efforts by both the Dakota and local residents, have brought new understanding of the many generational challenges and barriers the Native Americans have faced since the mid and late 1800s, such as health disparities, high suicide rates, poverty and other serious issues.
While the formal Dakota ride is coming to an end, it’s likely some riders will continue to make the trip in coming years.
And the annual powwow at Land of Memories Park, long a popular staple event, will continue.
As will the ongoing effort of reconciliation and understanding, summed up with the quote carved into a bench at Reconciliation Park: “Forgive everyone everything.”
