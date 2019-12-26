MANKATO — For Jim Hallum making the long horse ride from the Santee, Nebraska, reservation to the Lower Brule reservation in central South Dakota and then to Mankato is a journey of healing and bringing awareness of Dakota history and tradition.
And, with several children and grandchildren making the trip with him, it's part of his effort to instill cultural traditions in them and to keep them safe.
"I work close with my kids. There's so much alcohol and drugs. We do a lot together. We have a New Year's Eve pow wow. No alcohol, no drugs," said 62-year-old Hallum.
His group was part of the annual Dakota 38 + 2 Wokiksuye Ride that honors the warriors hanged in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862, as well as two additional chiefs who were kidnapped from Canada three years later, brought back to the United States and then executed.
The riders and others started gathering in Land of Memories Park on Wednesday with more arriving Thursday morning, where they readied their horses for the ride to Reconciliation Park. The park site, near the library in downtown Mankato, is where the execution took place.
A group of Dakota runners also arrived, having started out on Christmas Day from Fort Snelling in St. Paul.
Focus on women, kids
A more recently formed group arrived just ahead of the Dakota riders at Reconciliation Park, highlighting the problem of indigenous women who are murdered, abused or missing. A group of walkers and some on horse left Sisseton, South Dakota, on Dec. 10 on the Dakota Prayer Ride and Water Walk.
They pushed a large sculpture of a Native American woman with a baby on her back, designed by Dakota artist Graci Horne. Attached to the sculpture was a sign reading, "Colonial Genocide of Indigenous Women & Children Since 1862."
Lonna Hunter said the group has been raising awareness of the issue for the past few years.
Chief Arvol Looking Horse told the hundreds of people gathered at the park to watch the ceremony, that women and children are under constant threat.
"Right now no one is safe in their homes. There is so much drugs and alcohol and abuse."
He also highlighted the environmental destruction being done. "Mother Earth is sick," Looking Horse said. The land and sacred water are under attack around the world, he said.
Hallum said the abuse of indigenous women is a part of history that's rarely discussed. "There's so much no one talks about."
For the past six years he and others have taken part in a ride from Santee to Crow Creek, South Dakota, a place where most of the Dakota who remained in Minnesota after the 1862 war were exiled to. Almost all were women and children.
"Some 300 died on the steamboats on the way out, and the next spring 200 children died, they starved," Hallum said.
There was a coordinated effort of dehumanization at Crow Creek. Hallum said the commander of the U.S. troops there encouraged his men to routinely rape the women.
"That's why we do that ride. It was very emotional the first year we did it. I think of my kids and grandkids."
The 1862 war
The Wokiksuye Ride came in a dream in 2005 to Jim Miller, an elder from Cheyenne River and a Vietnam veteran. A few years later in 2008, the ride began and has continued since.
In 1862, the Dakota were spurred to action against the U.S. after government officials went back on previously agreed land treaties and delayed payments to the starving tribes.
Decreasing resources and no aid sparked a series of battles between Dakota and settlers after they rejected the tribes' offer to buy food on credit.
The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 lasted fewer than two months and ended that September. The Dakota surrendered to the U.S. Army and 303 Dakota men were tried and sentenced to be executed for their part in the war. But many objected to the court proceedings — some of the accused were convicted after only a few minutes, among other issues.
President Abraham Lincoln reviewed each case and ultimately pardoned 265 men. That left 38, who were executed at 10 a.m. Dec. 26, 1862.
