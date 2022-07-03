As Blue Earth County and area residents weigh the future of the Rapidan Dam, residents and business have worries whatever is decided.
Both options of keeping the dam cost plenty — $15 million to repair and $82 million to remove, according to recent estimates. A deconstruction period could last 10 years.
About 15 minutes from downtown Mankato by the dam sits The Dam Store, a family-owned business that is celebrating its 50-year anniversary under current ownership.
The store itself has been there since the early 1900s, but with the future of the dam up in the air, the family fears a deconstruction of the dam could impact the family business.
Owners and siblings David Hruska and Jenny Barnes said they hope the dam stays, but what they’re most worried about is how construction from removing the dam could impact their operation.
“For us to stay in business over that 10-year period, it’ll be tough. I mean, we’re going to do it. We’ll fight through it, but it’ll be tough. If you think about it, if in Mankato, a street is under construction for a few months or for a summer, a restaurant struggles,” Hruska said.
Barnes also worries about what impact construction on the newer Blue Earth County bridge could have.
“This is the main artery through Blue Earth County, basically, I heard somebody say at one time. That’ll affect a lot of people more than just The Dam Store,” she said.
Hruska said The Dam Store has just as much history as the dam itself.
“I’ve only been here 42 out of the 50 (years), but it’s, yeah, we get people from all over the world, all over the country, all over the state. It’s just, it’s crazy how people come to, not only just to the store, but they come to see the dam also. It’s a big draw for Blue Earth County,” he said.
“Each decade there was always something going on here,” Barnes said.
“Before ‘86, you drove right across the top of the dam. There was no bridge here. This was the main road right here, so we had that big project in ‘86. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, we sold beer, cigarettes and gasoline. We had two gas pumps outside. In the ‘90s, we kind of got away from that stuff,” Hruska said.
Then in the early 2000s, Barnes learned how to make the store’s signature pies from their neighbor, Erna Lange.
Barnes said it’s too early to tell what will happen.
“We don’t plan on going anywhere. Hopefully the people will still come to us, whether there’s trucks in the parking lot or not, we’ll figure something out,” she said.
“As long as we do what we do, The Dam Store will stick around,” Hruska said.
Nancy Johnson, a Mankato resident and dam store customer who has family who helped build the dam, said she’s in favor of repairing it.
“I think they should not close the dam. For one thing, I think it’s historic, and it seems like we should have a few things that they should save. It’s going to cost a lot of money either way. Let’s save it,” she said.
Robert Erickson, whose dad started working at the dam in 1940, is also in favor of keeping the dam.
“I know it will cost a lot of money but keep it and maybe restore the river a little bit,” he said.
Repair or removal
Rapidan Dam, which was built over 100 years ago, has not generated power since 2019. In the spring of that year, the dam passed the second highest flood on record.
Blue Earth County Engineer and Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said the flood had several consequences including the flooding of the powerhouse.
In addition to the damages to the dam, high river flows during cold winter months in 2020 meant the flow going over the dam created frazil ice, a collection of loose ice crystals.
The flooding also caused damages to the dam’s structure.
Now, the county is considering two options for its future.
Repairing the dam would cost about $15 million and would take about four years. The county said after the dam is repaired, there will be ongoing maintenance and inspection costs.
Removing the dam would cost around $82 million and would take about 10 years for permitting and removal. The process would also involve re-establishing the river and replacing the County Road 9 bridge south of the dam. The actual deconstruction and river restoration portions of the project would take place from years five to nine.
According to the county, this option would not require any additional maintenance costs.
The county said this option opens up the potential for additional recreational activities in the area.
County work
The County Board considered several different paths of action and decided to focus the efforts on two studies, which Barr Engineering completed in late 2021, to determine what level of feasibility both options provided.
“The return to hydroelectric production, the repair study, included really analyzing the elements and providing a robust repair that would not only bring the dam back to production after the damages that occurred in 2019 and 2020,” Thilges said, “but it would also seek to try and provide a prolonged production capability and try to provide a fairly robust repair for the downstream apron and some of the other issues that we’ve been encountering out at the dam.”
Thilges said the removal study looked at several different aspects as well.
“We wanted to look at environmental considerations, permitting that would be necessary, what mitigation type of steps would be necessary to complete a project of that magnitude,” he said.
Environmental impacts also were taken into consideration.
“The removal option really looked at the significant volume of sediment that’s contained in the upstream basin that’s accumulated over the last 110 years and what to do with that sediment, how to be environmentally conscious as you look to either move that sediment or discharge a little bit downstream or move it around the site.”
The study also considered impacts to the river as a whole, the city’s wells and private wells, Thilges said.
Both of those reports were completed in parallel and presented to the County Board in December 2021.
Survey says ...
After a few months of public engagement that began in April and wrapped up on Thursday, Blue Earth County received over 1,500 responses from its survey.
Nicole Krause, a Bolton and Menk senior project communications specialist working with the county on public engagement for the project, said her team will now take a deep dive into analyzing the results and will not only share basic percentages but will also look into the comments.
The survey asked questions to learn about who took it, where they live, how much they know about the Rapidan Dam area, how they use the space, their level of knowledge and then what option they prefer.
The final survey data won’t be available for a while, but the county said the work is important.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said the survey in part stemmed from the board’s request to hear from the community.
“The County Board then needs to take that information in and process it as our elected officials and give staff some more direction in terms of, do they want more information? Do they want us to explore other options? Do they want to start moving ahead with one of the options that’s been explored? And all of that is still in front of us,” he said.
The Free Press posted a Facebook inquiry to gather readers’ thoughts about the question.
The post received about 40 responses as of Thursday, most of which were in favor of repairing the dam but not all.
Jeff Jenson commented: “It’s time to retire the dam. Free the river!”
Other area residents also have previously weighed in at meetings in support of the dam’s removal.
Meyer said where the money is coming from has yet to be determined.
“We know that we’re probably not going to do this on our own at the county level. We’ll be seeking funding support from our federal and state partners. There might be other options available to us, but until we settle on a direction and have a target figure in mind, we really haven’t been out asking those kinds of questions because it’s a very different number,” he said.
It is uncertain when the county will make a final decision.
