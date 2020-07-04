Traditionally, the Rapidan Dam Store, a cozy little cafe south of Mankato with a reputation for great home-baked pies, juicy burgers and old fashioned milkshakes all served up in a folksy atmosphere, has been open for business from April 1 through Oct. 31.
But this year, the Covid-19 pandemic left owners Jim Hruska, his son, David, and daughter, Jenny Barnes, with no choice but to keep the doors to their cafe just a stone’s throw away from the Rapidan Dam south of Mankato locked when April 1 rolled around.
While restrictions allowing limited indoor dining at eating establishments now are in place, the cozy atmosphere and already limited seating at the cafe located next to the Rapidan Dam on the Blue Earth River made opening up in normal fashion impractical.
Instead, they decided to open up for take-out orders only starting last Wednesday.
David Hruska said the response has been great. “We went through all 25 pies by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.”
They also quickly burned through some 40 pounds of hamburger as word of their opening spread on Facebook and customers hungry for burgers billed as “the best burgers by a dam site” lined up at the pickup window.
The Rapidan Dam Store will have the grill fired up daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-up orders can be made or phoned in at (507) 546-9997.
