Blue Earth County commissioners have a damned if they do, damned if they don’t decision ahead of them.
Whether they choose to sink more money into repairs or a lot of money into removing the Rapidan dam, a sizable number of residents won’t be happy with either decision.
Listening to commissioners discuss issues about the dam for several years, it’s easy to see none of them are excited about having to make the decision. But decide they must.
The 112-year-old dam is showing its age and has been badly damaged by flooding in recent years, including a flood that wiped out the power-generating plant.
The public has been given the chance to weigh in on the future of the local landmark. But if talking to residents who came to an open house last week is any indication, commissioners aren’t likely to get a decisive opinion from residents. Attendees seemed fairly equally split on what they thought should be done.
Despite its age, the dam is one solid, impressive piece of engineering.
Construction started on it in 1908 and it was finished a couple of years later. The deep stone cliffs on both sides of the Blue Earth River made the site a perfect spot to build the dam, giving it solid cliffs to attach it to and create a deep reservoir behind it. Before construction, the Rapidan Mill was located down near the river where the dam now sits.
The construction project was an impressive undertaking more than a century ago. And dangerous, taking the life of one worker.
It was built by the Ambersen Hydraulic Construction Company of Boston contracted by the Consumer’s Power Company of Chicago. The dam would provide “cheap power” to the region, according to The Daily Review.
While the dam has shown its age, the crews built it to last. “Nothing is being left undone to make this dam one of the most secure in the county,” the newspaper said in another story, noting how channels were cut vertically into the stone cliffs so concrete could be poured into them to give the dam more strength.
While built for generating power, the dam also served as a bridge for traffic to cross the river.
There are many supporters of saving the dam, understandably so. It’s a cool place to visit, is unique in the region and has a lot of historical nostalgia.
But, anecdotally, it seems there are more people who’ve decided the time has passed for the dam. There has long been a push by advocates of rivers to remove dams when possible to help restore rivers to a more natural state. And people see the potential for recreational amenities, such as replacing the dam with a constructed whitewater rapids as well as improvements to the county park and campground nearby.
Once a decision is reached by the county, a long and uncertain road lies ahead as they seek a lot of funding from state and federal sources.
I, for one, am glad I don’t have to make the decision.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.