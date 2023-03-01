This winter’s weather hasn’t been kind to the historic downtown Landmark building — or to its owner Jon Kietzer.
“We’ll get through this winter just like we always have,” Kietzer said.
On Feb. 14 the building, at the corner of Main and Second streets, suffered the collapse of a portion of the roof because of a heavy load of water-soaked snow. The wall on the third floor, facing Main Street, also buckled out.
Kietzer, who plans to start a major renovation of the building this spring, hired RW Carlstrom to fix the damage.
While the hole in the roof was still exposed, Carlstrom devised a system to drain any new snow and water that entered.
“They built a structure below the hole, kind of like a false ceiling, that diverts the snow and water to the roof drain.”
The system, along with workers using snowblowers, kept the snow from last week’s big storm and the rain that came Monday from causing more damage.
Crews last week also removed the bricks from the buckled wall, leaving a large open space on that side of the building.
“We’ll see if they can piece those bricks back in there. Otherwise the architect will have to get creative,” Kietzer said.
“RW Carlstrom has done a good job of shoring it up and directing snow and rain to the roof drain. They’re maintaining it.”
The floors inside the building are all made of concrete, limiting the water damage. Heaters have been drying out the third floor.
Kietzer believes the original roof collapse happened after snow followed by rain built up on the roof. The drain is in the middle of the roof and he suspects it was frozen shut, leaving nowhere for the water to go and building up more weight in the center of the roof.
Part of Main Street, closest to the building, remains cordoned off for safety reasons while work continues on the building.
Kietzer’s $13.2 million project, which he hopes to start this spring, aims to transform the century-old building — originally built as a three-story car dealership — into 33 upscale apartments, Mankato’s first micro-distillery and an event center.
Renovations hadn’t begun on the building, although some interior demolition work had been done earlier.
The project includes adding a fourth floor to the building and constructing a four-story addition on its northwest side. A new skyway will connect the new Landmark Apartments to the City Center Hotel, which will be renovated in a separate project also scheduled to begin this year.
Landmark Apartments will offer the micro-distillery, cocktail lounge and event center on the ground floor with apartments on the upper floors, including balconies and a fourth-floor garden terrace.
Up to nine one-bedroom apartments are planned with rents starting at $1,600 a month. About 15 units will include two bedrooms, with monthly rent in the mid $2,000s, and the remaining three-bedroom units will go for $2,800-$3,100 a month.
