Julie Kerr-Berry’s office in the Department of Theatre and Dance reflects her approach to both life and dance.
Her desktop is tucked in the corner, providing a view outside the window, and a small table straight through the door makes for an intimate place for her to meet and talk about whatever concerns students or colleagues have.
In the outer office, work-study students call out, “Julie,” when they have questions. She answers them collegially. They’re a team, so no need to force formality.
Kerr-Berry is retiring when classes are done in May, doing so as she does most things: quietly and without fanfare. In doing so quietly, she was able to put the attention on the retirement celebration of Paul Hustoles, her longtime predecessor as chair of the department.
A retirement celebration is planned for next year, according to Daniel Stark, who succeeded her as director of dance when she became chair two years ago upon Hustoles’ retirement.
“I’m going to turn 65 in May. I think it’s time to do other things,” Kerr-Berry said. “So I’m taking my last group out to France on the eighth of May. It will be the third time with my wonderful colleague Chris Corley.”
She earned her college degree at Temple University and would return later for her doctorate. Living in Philadelphia, while scary at first for the Midwesterner, brought to her the knowledge that dance could be her key to discover the world.
Kerr-Berry knows the importance of travel when exploring dance. As an Iowan, the young dancer sought more inspiration and found it in a five-week trip to Indonesia on a Fulbright Scholarship, the summer she lived in Nigeria, and a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
“I think from that point on the world just cracked open to me, because of dance, through dance,” she said. “(It) kind of opened up my parameters, again, through the lens of dance and why people dance and the different ways they dance.”
She taught outside of Chicago for a couple of years at Northern Illinois University with the intention of going back to Temple to earn her doctorate.
She came to Mankato through a phone call from the chair of the physical education department.
“I’d been applying for jobs. I got a phone call from Lois Mussett — who just passed away.” Kerr-Berry had completed all of her doctorate work except the dissertation, so she said yes and packed for Mankato in the middle of a drought with temperatures above 100 degrees.
This was in 1988, and Kerr-Berry followed a legend. Florence Cobb had taken the dance program and expanded its reach within physical education.
“When dance came into academia, it came through women’s physical education because there was a time when PE was separated by men and women’s,” she said. So, there was the opportunity to raise the level of awareness, and that came about 10 years later when dance merged with theater to become the Department of Theatre and Dance.
The study of dance was an academic minor at the time. The first step was to make it a major area of study. Because Hustoles followed his predecessor, Ted Paul, in presenting theater that people wanted to see, musicals were key. Musicals include a lot of dancing.
She credits Hustoles and retired dean Jane Earley as instrumental in making the dance program what it is today.
Another dance instructor was added, and needs she saw led to the addition of other dance tracks: dance therapy pre-professional, dance private studio teaching, dance education K-12 and the bachelor of fine arts. Two years ago, the master of fine arts was added.
Kerr-Berry said the combination with theater made this growth possible, and she looks forward to an upcoming merger of theatre and dance with the music department as offering even more possibilities.
“There’s more faculty involved, there are policies and procedures that have to be rewritten,” she said of the merger, which could include a crossover of curriculum. “That’s what we hope because we feel we can rub off on one another in really important ways.”
Kerr-Berry plans to continue her academic writing, though first will come a year of “decompression,” perhaps spent in her garden. She feels she has a book to be written, perhaps taken chapters from past writings, but that will follow reconnection with her husband, Timothy, who has been a commuting partner since he joined Minnesota State as interim associate vice president for faculty affairs and equity.
A nationwide search is on for her successor, who has big dance shoes to fill. Nobody knows that more than Stark, who came to Mankato in 2008 after being prepared by Kerr-Berry.
“She was an incredible mentor, collaborator and friend. I cannot measure the full scope of things I have learned from Julie about teaching, researching, choreographing, building a dance program and serving students,” he said.
Her love of dance is infused in every aspect of the program that now boasts about 50 majors and about 20 minors, Stark said.
“For Julie, unquenchable curiosity is at the heart of her intellectual and artistic exploration” and is visible in her students, he said. In Minnesota, her legacy is that nearly every teacher in the K-12 school system is a student of hers.
Paul Finocchiaro preceded Stark in 2004, straddling the two departments as both a play director and choreographer. He noted her warmth and work ethic were immediately apparent.
“She guided me through the rigor of being a first-time assistant professor, and she not only became a mentor but a true, genuine friend,” he said. “I actually spent my first Christmas in Minnesota with her and her beautiful family.”
His final words are those everyone would hope to hear: “I am a better person and a better professor because of her guidance, her compassion and her love of life.”
