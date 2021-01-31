It’s surprising that the fascination we have with robots was more intense decades ago when the concept was more science fiction than reality.
Now it is reality, but the advances in robots and artificial intelligence have blurred into the background among all the other rapid technological advances.
Many of us remember androids — human-looking robots — popularized in the original “Star Trek” series, where human replicas were featured.
The “Lost in Space” TV series, which launched just a year earlier, had a friendly robot whose name in the series was simply “robot.” They didn’t attempt to make it look too human. Instead it resembled a big canister vacuum cleaner on wheels with springy arms. It was a friendly, helpful robot that spent much of its time saying, “Danger Will Robinson, Danger.”
The robots of the past seemed just curious and harmless.
But the debate over robots and their place in human life has been stewing for decades, heating up when robots were installed in auto factories, doing precision welding and placing doors and other parts on vehicles.
The fear, of course, was that robots would make most human jobs disappear. But supporters argue robots can simply take over dangerous and mind-numbing jobs humans shouldn’t or don’t want to be doing anyway.
With the recent advances in artificial intelligence and with robots looking exactly like humans, the fear of where it’s all heading has increased. While most people can get comfortable with robots doing manufacturing work, the newest AI creations are gaining capabilities that make them able to fulfill emotional needs in humans, not just do the heavy lifting.
Samsung’s Neon has created realistic-looking fake humans that appear life-size on large screens or on a smartphone and interact with people. The idea is they will be able direct you through an airport, help you at the bank or comfort you in trying times.
If you haven’t checked in on the latest robot and AI progress, you might want to. It’s both fascinating and a bit creepy.
The latest viral video comes from Boston Dynamics and their humanoid Atlas and dog-shaped Spot robots. The robots dance to the song “Do You Love Me?” and — scarily — they do it better than you can. (Just Google “dancing robot” and the video will pop up.)
Many worry that human-looking robots loaded with supercomputer artificial intelligence will not just blur the line between humans and machines, but bring the day when robots smarter than us can take over.
Making robots similar to human bodies has practical applications. If we want a robot to go downstairs and do the laundry or wash the dishes, they need to give them human-like bodies to fit into our real-world environment.
Will they someday be able to take over? Who knows. Let’s hope those scientists at Boston Dynamics will create a benevolent default in our robot workforce to come.
My wife, like many people, thinks having robots that resemble humans is unsettling. But she admits if it got up early and made coffee, quietly cleaned the house and started laundry, she could probably overcome her fears.
