MANKATO — Mankatoans and area residents will want to stay especially hydrated and seek shade when venturing outside Friday through Sunday.
A heat advisory will be in effect for the region at least from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to reach 91 degrees with heat indices reaching as high as 105 degrees in the region.
The heat will be the result of warm air coming from southern and southwestern parts of the country, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“It will be hot and sticky,” he said. “Most of south-central Minnesota could hit 100 in index values.”
Saturday's forecast again calls for 91-degree weather, and Sunday likely won't be much cooler with a projected high of 88 degrees. Heat indices could still reach into the mid- to upper-90s or even 100 range.
The mixture of heat and humidity also could bring in thunderstorms during the weekend. Those conditions tend to bring relief from the extreme heat but also may lead to severe weather.
“The good news is after Sunday it looks like temperatures will cool down and look a lot more comfortable,” Grunzke said.
He recommended people drink plenty of water and limit direct sun exposure if they need to be outside. Ducking inside every so often and checking in with loved ones also can help beat the heat.
If temperatures do top 90 degrees Friday, it’d be the second time this month it happened, according to Weather Underground data. June had four 90-degree or above days in comparison.
Reaching 90 degrees is a rare occurrence for Mankato even in July. July 2019 and July 2017 only had one day each in the 90s, according to Weather Underground's data.
July 2018 had two 90-degree days, while July 2016 had the most in the last five years with four, including three straight days.
For more information on the heat advisory, go to www.weather.gov.
