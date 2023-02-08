NORTH MANKATO — Discussion at the North Mankato City Council work session this week was focused on whether to rename and rebrand part of Caswell Park.
But after the council said they'd like to revisit that issue, Councilman Billy Steiner threw out another idea. "Can we bring up ‘Darn Nice Area,’ too."
He was referring to a branding campaign the city has used for about a year-and-a-half, using “DNA” or “Darn Nice Area” on signs, websites and elsewhere to market the city.
Steiner's comment brought laughs from the rest of the council, and Councilman Matt Peterson quickly said he's ready to bring up a motion to get rid of the Darn Nice Area brand for good.
The DNA concept was sprung on the council in late 2021 by then City Administrator John Harrenstein. At a meeting he said the Darn Nice Area marketing campaign was being launched and signage had been ordered.
But Steiner said the council was unaware of the new branding idea and was upset they hadn't been consulted before it was launched. At later meetings Steiner said everyone who comments about it thinks it's a dumb slogan
“I wasn’t in favor of the ad campaign, Darn Nice Area. They presented it to us one night and it was already done. They handed out coffee mugs and a banner with Darn Nice Area on them," Steiner told The Free Press early last year.
“I wasn’t asked about it. I thought it was a hokey slogan and I wouldn’t have voted for it. I’ve been on the council for 26 years. I’d like to be consulted on these things.”
The council made no specific decision at the work session, but it appears more discussion about the future of DNA is ahead.
Harrenstein left the city early last year to take the administrator job in Altoona, Iowa. Just a few months after starting that job, he and the city of Altoona parted ways, with the council there never explaining why.
Caswell rebrand?
While DNA was a brief topic at the meeting, the council spent considerable time discussing a potential renaming of the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
Katie Heintz, who leads the city's library and heads up the Culture, Recreation and Quality of Life department, told the council the city is updating signs on Taylor Library and elsewhere to bring a uniform color pattern and type style to different city facilities and welcome signs.
She said there was discussion about whether the soccer complex should be renamed as it is used for activities other than just soccer and wanted the council's guidance.
The complex, which can accommodate six full size soccer fields or several smaller fields, is used heavily in summer and fall by area schools, MSU and soccer clubs for games and tournaments. But those involved in things like the increasingly popular flag football and other recreation have also been using the soccer complex, leading to the suggestion the complex's name may need adjusting.
But the idea of renaming the facility Caswell Athletic Complex raised some questions and pushback from some on the council.
Councilman Peterson said the city first needs to discuss the idea with the Mankato United Soccer Club, which most heavily uses and subsidizes the facility. "They're our biggest backer," he said, noting the club pays for about 90% of the costs of operating the soccer complex.
Mayor Scott Carlson said the city's partnership with the soccer club "is major," saying they bring more financial support to local sports than any other group, except maybe MAYBA baseball.
Both Peterson and Carlson are involved in coaching and being parents of a variety of youth sports and said the Caswell Soccer Complex is facing growing pressure.
"The vision was it to be a soccer complex and there's less of that being done there," Peterson said. He said there have already been occasions when soccer teams showed up but didn't have a ready place to play because part of the fields were being used for flag football.
In the end, the council directed Heintz and City Administrator Kevin McCaan to meet with the soccer groups, discuss things and bring a proposal back to the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.