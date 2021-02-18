The ballot has been released in the "Name a MnDOT Snowplow" contest, and, yes, "Plowy McPlowFace" is one of the finalists.
Minnesotans are being asked to vote for up to eight names out of the 50 candidates on the ballot. The winners will adorn a plow in each of the eight districts of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The finalists are almost entirely puns and other wordplay, but there are also some themes.
It appears baseball fans were keen on making nominations. The ballot includes "Joe Plow-er," "Justin MoreSnow," "Kent Brr-bek" and "Road Carew." Star Wars references are also common: "C-3PSnow," "Darth Blader," "Luke Snowalker" and "Snowbi Wan Kenobi."
Other successful nominations included tributes to Minnesota natives such as Judy Garland ("Blizzard of Oz"), Bob Dylan ("Plowin' in the Wind") and Prince ("Raspberry Brr-et" and "The Truck Formerly Known As Plow"); fictional Gopher State people and places ("Plow Bunyan," "Babe the Orange Plow," and "Lake SnowBeGone"); and Minnesota quirks ("Duck Duck Orange Truck," "Cold Enough for Ya?" and "Tater Tot Hotdish.")
It was inevitable that "Plowy McPlowFace" would be nominated, although not as certain that MnDOT officials would allow it to advance to the official ballot. (For people who don't follow British shipping, the Natural Environment Research Council in 2016 held an internet vote to pick the name of a new polar research vessel. One Brit, not taking the contest too seriously, suggested "Boaty McBoat Face," an idea that went viral and won the contest in a landslide. Minister of Universities and Science Jo Johnson vetoed the name, christening the ship "The Sir David Attenborough," instead. Johnson did allow one of the submersible robots on the Attenborough to be called "Boaty McBoat Face.")
The complete ballot in the MnDOT contest and the opportunity to vote can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/nameasnowplow. Votes will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.
