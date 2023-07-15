A St. Peter woman found some peace earlier this summer when the U.S. government honored her deceased Navy Seabee father with a gold service medal for his Manhattan Project work.
“It’s one of the first recognitions these Atomic Veterans have received,” said Gretchen Adolphson. “When our family received the medal, it was a step toward healing.”
Adolphson said she cried when she received the medal and a letter from the government. President Joe Biden proclaimed Sunday, July 16, National Atomic Veterans Day, for which she’s thankful, and commissioned the service medal to thank men and women who witnessed the destructive power of nuclear weapons decades ago as part of the armed forces.
Her father, Donald Adolphson, died in 1990 at age 62 from cancer onset by radiation. A Thief River Falls native, Adolphson left behind his wife, Marion, and three daughters.
Gretchen Adolphson and her sisters, Kristie Berg of Janesville and Becky Miller of Illinois, also deal with the effects of radiation, with Gretchen saying she has thyroid problems stemming from it. She and her sisters also have a higher chance of having cancer because of their dad’s radiation exposure.
Donald Adolphson was stationed in Alamogordo, New Mexico, from 1948-1960.
His Navy Seabee unit was called the Desert Rats, and they were responsible for building the testing site. Entire cities were built and foxholes dug for soldiers to use during testing.
After a blast, Adolphson’s unit would go to the center of the blast and dig until they were no longer able to receive a radiation reading. His fellow servicemen became ill, losing their hair, and had boils on their skin, Gretchen Adolphson recounts. Each day they were given a new white T-shirt, bib overhauls and boots, and each night they turned those items in.
Adolphson didn’t get sick at the site but did witness detonation of five atomic bombs. Decades later, when in his 60s, he went to a routine physical complaining of stomach pain.
It was then that Adolphson was diagnosed with cancer, and he died four months later.
He had kept the secret of his Manhattan Project work as a promised oath to his country, but at the end of his life, he did begin to share some of what had occurred in New Mexico, Gretchen said.
Some families have sued the U.S. government because of what their elders endured, but Gretchen said her father was adamant their family not become involved in legal matters.
“We sat down and debated if we should join the lawsuits,” Gretchen said. “Dad, even on his deathbed, was proud. He was proud to serve his country and was proud to die for his country.”
The families of other veterans who were suing the government, however, had started asking questions. Why were their fathers and mothers dying of cancer associated with radiation?
For years, the government denied the connection. But in 1994, a formal investigation of radiation exposure was conducted, and in 1995 President Bill Clinton apologized to the survivors. In 1996, Congress repealed the Nuclear Radiation Secrecy Agreement Act, which had demanded veterans’ oath of secrecy about what they’d witnessed as part of the Manhattan Project. By this time, thousands of veterans had taken their secrets to their graves.
Gretchen received the medal from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.
“I received it at the beginning of June,” she said. “I cried. Of course.”
Losing her father so young was a great tragedy and Gretchen is especially mindful of it as, at age 61, she nears the age of 62 when her father died.
“To think about that, that is just devastating,” she said. “It’s young.”
Gretchen’s sister Kristie was a contact point for deceased U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, who tried to open an investigative study into the health issues of children of Manhattan Project survivors. However, when Wellstone died in a plane crash in 2002, the investigative study was dropped, Gretchen said.
The children of the survivors have thyroid problems and other medical conditions, she said. They each carry with them a higher level of radiation than is normal.
“I’m very proud of my father,” Gretchen said. “I’m sad it wasn’t until his death bed that he was able to open up about what happened. I can’t imagine seeing the atomic bombs going off and having to go to the center of the test, and what that must have been like.
“It’s horrifying to have to carry that burden your entire life. That has got to weigh heavy on you. Seeing your fellow servicemen get sick and have to maintain secrecy.”
