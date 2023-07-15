Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 12 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia continues to sit across Minnesota. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday evening with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. Smoke should clear from central and southern Minnesota by Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and; to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications; by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health; and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/air-quality-and-health.