Getting the Minnesota River up to water quality standards will require transformational changes in how the landscape is managed, particularly on farmland, which makes up 80% of the 10 million acre basin.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is finalizing plans to address the multitude of problems and has listed how much different pollutants will have to be lowered to get the river in compliance with the Clean Water Act.
Their studies show a 25% reduction in peak and annual river flow will be needed, a 60% reduction in nitrogen loads, a 50% reduction in phosphorus, a 50% sediment reduction and a 60% decrease in bacteria.
The MPCA, along with other scientific organizations, has for years been studying the river, its tributaries and lakes. In the lower Minnesota watershed — which stretches from Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties to the Twin Cities — 84% of streams don’t meet standards for supporting fish and other aquatic life, 95% of streams had bacterial contamination above health-based limits, and 55% of lakes had phosphorus or nitrogen levels that exceeded standards.
Reducing sediment
The state used to test sediment in the rivers using a turbidity test, basically measuring how deep sunlight penetrates the water, to determine how much soil is suspended in the river. But more recently it has used a total suspended solids measurement, known as TSS.
“With TSS, you have measurable particles of sediment per gallon. It’s a better measurement of water quality, more scientific,” said Wayne Cords, regional manager of the MPCA in Mankato.
Sediment, phosphorus and bacteria are the primary water pollutants in the watershed. Excess sediment clouds the water and can inhibit beneficial plants and harm fish and bugs. The sediment also carries in phosphorus, nitrates and other pollutants from the landscape.
High bacteria levels may make water unsafe for swimming and other recreation. Excess phosphorus can cause algae growth, including harmful blue-green algae, which is toxic to dogs and humans.
In the last 80 years, flows have doubled in the Minnesota River, which is tearing into stream banks and adding more sediment to the water.
It isn’t just an increase in precipitation causing increased flow, according to the MPCA.
“The river actually carries more water now per inch of rain than historically. Increased artificial drainage, reduced storage on the land (wetlands) and lack of perennial vegetation all contribute to higher flows. The end result is erosion of fields and stream banks that send sediment into the water,” according to the MPCA report.
Farm drainage fight
The role of artificial farm drainage has become a flashpoint in the goal to reduce river flows, with many farmers and ag groups arguing increase farm field tiling actually helps slow the flow of water to rivers, while other studies say the opposite.
The ag groups say farm tile moves water off the landscape from underground, which reduces surface runoff. And by getting excess water out of the top few feet of fields, the land is better able to absorb the next rain, they say.
Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap agrees. “From an agriculture perspective, the more we can keep in the soil and not immediately run off is better.
“Certainly agriculture can be part of that solution, but we have another camp that thinks drainage is causing the problem.”
Those arguing farm drainage actually helps often point to studies done by Satish Gupta of the Department of Soil, Water and Climate at the University of Minnesota. Gupta said increase river flows are due to increased precipitation and not due to tile drainage or row crops replacing prairies.
“Others scientists working in this area have regularly made wrong calculations or unrealistic assumptions, and those have led them to reach wrong conclusions and blame agriculture,” Gupta and others wrote in a rebuttal to studies showing drainage as well as increased rain has added to the river flow and bank erosion.
A study by a team of researchers at the Science Museum of Minnesota and several major universities, published in the journal Hydrological Processes, found that the extensive network of agricultural drainage ditches and underground drainage pipes are responsible for increasing river-channel erosion and sediment loads to the Mississippi River.
The scientists compared changes in precipitation, crop conversions and extent of drained depressional areas in 21 Minnesota watersheds over the past 70 years.
“On average, changes in precipitation and crop evapotranspiration explained less than one‐half of the increase, with the remainder highly correlated with artificial drainage and loss of depressional areas. Rivers with increased flow have experienced channel widening of 10%–40% highlighting a source of sediment seldom addressed by agricultural best management practices,” the authors of the study wrote.
There are a variety of farm drainage technologies available, and sometimes being used, to reduce water flow and collect contaminants before being released into open drainage ditches.
Some improved drainage systems place wetlands along the way to hold back water and allow for sediment to settle out. Others place biofilters near ditches to catch nutrients.
