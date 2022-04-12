NORTH MANKATO — Former Nicollet County Commissioner Dave Haack is returning to the County Board after beating North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen in a special election on Tuesday with 71% of the vote.
Haack had 162 votes to Dehen's 115, with just under 8% of registered voters casting ballots.
"It's going to be nice to get back over there. It will take me a little time to catch up, but with my experience it will help," Haack said Tuesday night.
He said it was a very quiet campaign, with no contentious issues arising.
Haack said that while county government sometimes gets less attention than city, state or national offices, it is where a lot of important decisions and sizable spending happens.
"I tell people we should pay attention to what's going on in the county."
Haack, 67, was previously elected to the Nicollet County Board in 2003 and served for 12 years, until 2016 when he left to care for a family member.
Two current county board members — Jack Kolars and Marie Dranttel — were commissioners when Haack served. Terry Morrow and John Luepke joined the board later.
"I think it is a good board," Haack said. "I look forward to seeing where everyone is coming from. We'll have our disagreements, but that's the way it's supposed to be."
The seat, consisting of Precincts 1, 2 and 3 in North Mankato, was left vacant after the death of Commissioner Denny Kemp in September.
Haack considers it a success of his previous tenure that people knew they could talk to him about their grievances.
“Whatever you hear from them out there,” he said, “you try to keep them in mind when you’re working at a county level.”
He said that in his previous stint on the board he learned to critique proposals for other parts of Nicollet County that would affect North Mankato taxpayers.
Haack served as parks superintendent of North Mankato for 25 years and worked a total of 31 years in city government.
Dehen, 60, is a chiropractor who's father, David, served as North Mankato mayor from 1981 to 1994 and Nicollet County commissioner from 2001 to 2003.
Dehen is in his 12th year as mayor of North Mankato.
