MANKATO — Former Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport is among the six former presidents to be recently recognized with the title president emeritus from the Minnesota State system.
Davenport served from 2002 until his retirement in 2021.
“Under Richard’s exemplary leadership, Minnesota State University grew and indeed thrived,” said Chancellor Devinder Malhotra in a news release. “Richard also played a prominent role as a leader at the system level and was one I often turned to for advice and counsel. Due to his passion, commitment, and leadership, Minnesota State Mankato has a strong future and is well-placed among institutions of higher education within the state, the Midwest, and indeed, the nation.”
