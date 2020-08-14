MANKATO — Richard Davenport, who has served longer than all but two presidents in Minnesota State University's 152-year-history, announced Friday he will retire in June.
During Davenport's 19-year tenure, MSU climbed to the crest of Minnesota's system of state colleges and universities — rising to the top in enrollment, degree programs, athletics, international student recruitment and more.
On Thursday, Davenport telephoned his predecessor — Richard Rush, who left MSU for the presidency of California State University Channel Islands — to tell him the news.
"He left the institution in really good shape, and it made it easier for me coming in as president," Davenport said.
It was Rush who worked to change the name from Mankato State University to Minnesota State University, an effort to position MSU as the premier university in Minnesota's system of state colleges and universities and as the other major public institution in the state along with the University of Minnesota.
"We felt we had the ability and opportunity to do that," Davenport said.
After nearly two decades of effort, MSU has surpassed St. Cloud State for the top enrollment among the seven universities and 30 colleges in the system, behind only the U of M among all public institutions in Minnesota.
MSU also stands above its peers in the number of international students, student clubs and activities, and increasingly in sports success.
"I think the university's in a better place, but the credit doesn't go to the president. There are so many people involved," Davenport said. "The institution is in really good shape, and I think it's going to be an enviable position for anyone to step into."
In his final academic year, Davenport said he has two major goals — to obtain state funding for the replacement of Armstrong Hall, MSU's biggest classroom building, and to raise money for the replacement of Blakeslee Stadium, which he characterized as "our dilapidated football stadium."
Like all college administrators, he will be primarily focused on keeping his institution operating in the face of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. By one measure, MSU is doing better than the vast majority of other colleges: Enrollment is expected to be up for the 2020-21 academic year by about 4.5%, Davenport said.
A Nebraska native, Davenport came to MSU in 2002 from Central Michigan University, where he was provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs. His tenure trails only two other presidents in the long history of MSU, which began as the Mankato Normal School 1868.
At exactly 19 years, Davenport's time as president will trail Charles H. Cooper, who had the longest tenure at more than 30 years starting in 1899, and C.L. Crawford, who became president in 1946 and served 19 years and two months, according to Dan Benson, MSU's director of media relations.
His seniority also made Davenport one of the highest-paid state employees in Minnesota, behind several University of Minnesota coaches and administrators, a handful of psychiatrists working at state treatment centers, and the chancellor of the state university system, according to a 2018 story by the St. Cloud Times.
His current base salary is $328,000.
Devinder Malhotra, the current chancellor of the state college and university system, praised Davenport as "an exemplary leader" in a letter Friday to MSU faculty and staff.
"I have known President Davenport for over a decade, and he is not only a valued colleague but a great friend," Malhotra wrote. "Although I tried to convince him that retirement is overrated, I was not successful. Thank you, Richard, for your leadership and for your long service to Minnesota State. We are better for it."
A national search will be led by the search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates, and St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker will chair the search advisory committee, according to Malhotra, with the goal of identifying a successor in early spring.
"Before we launch the search, I will visit, later in September, with students, faculty, staff and community members to listen and learn about the current context and your future aspirations for the University," he wrote, asking MSU employees to be prepared to assist in the effort beyond that. "... We all need to be in recruiting mode over the months ahead to have a strong pool of candidates."
MSU will put on hold a search for a permanent provost and senior vice president of academic affairs — the second-highest rank at the university — to replace Marilyn Wells. She left MSU early this year to become a college president in Pennsylvania.
It's important for the new president to be involved in picking his or her second-in-command, so interim Provost Matt Cecil will continue in that role until a new president is selected, Davenport said.
