MANKATO — Organizers of Mankato festivals, including one of the community’s newest, went five for five in seeking city grants this year.
The grants aren’t enormous — $2,000 or less — but they’re meaningful for grassroots events like Day of the Dead.
“It’s huge,” said Jennifer Ek of Bellissimo Paint and Coatings. “It’ll help us to hopefully put on an even better event. We’re really excited about how well it went last time.”
So were city officials, who approved the entire $2,000 sought by Bellissimo and a pair of other Old Town businesses behind bringing the Mexican holiday to south-central Minnesota.
“This event brought people from many different surrounding towns. It is one of the largest Day of the Dead celebrations in the state of Minnesota, second only to St. Paul,” wrote the city committee that vets grant requests. “It was educational as well as entertaining. It brought revenue to many local businesses, not only in Old Town but other businesses within Mankato, too.”
Dia de los Muertos is a four-day festival in which Mexicans honor their deceased loved ones, but honor them as much with joy and celebration as with mourning. In Mankato, the inaugural Day of the Dead festivities were focused on Oct. 30 and drew big crowds to Riverfront Drive in Old Town.
The grant will take care of portable toilets, street-closure signs and garbage carts for the 2022 version. That will make it easier for organizers to pay attention to higher-profile issues such as food trucks, vendors and entertainment acts, Ek said: “We can focus on other things if we know the mundane things like porta-potties are taken care of.”
Other grants approved by the City Council were:
• $2,000 for Solstice, the June music and food event in Land of Memories Park celebrating the start of summer.
• $1,000 for the Mankato River Ramble, an annual family-oriented tour of area bike trails and routes.
•$674 to Love in Mankato, the August Sibley Park-based gathering where families can get free clothing and backpacks filled with school supplies while also enjoying free food, games and entertainment.
• $250 to Relay for Life, a July event in Sibley Park to support cancer survivors and caregivers in Blue Earth County.
The council had budgeted $7,500 for its 2022 Special Event Support Grants, awarding just over $5,900.
Up next is a decision on Community Grants, which typically total between $10,000 and $15,000 and go to arts and music; community beautification and public art; and community-based social services efforts. Awards are usually $2,500 or less.
More information on eligibility and guidelines as well as application forms can be found on the city website at www.mankatomn.gov or by calling 387-8690. The deadline for Community Grant applications is Feb. 11.
