MANKATO — In 2019, the Ek family of Mankato decided to throw a Day of the Dead celebration in their parking lot to coincide with Old Town’s trick-or-treating event.
Their little family-run event was a hit and has since grown into something much bigger, something the whole community can enjoy in Old Town 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Jennifer Ek, chairperson of the event’s committee, said she simply wanted something for her Latino family and the Latino community in the Mankato area to express and embrace their culture.
“Growing up, my kids did not have anything like this,” she said. “My husband and I felt bad about that. Now that I have grandchildren, I want them to be able to be proud of their culture. I want my own kids to be able to embrace their culture even more. This is a good way for us to do that. Not just for my kids and grandkids, but for everybody’s kids and grandkids, and for the Latinos in the community.”
Justin Ek, co-chair of the event’s committee, agreed with his mom.
“Raising the Latino voice is kind of where it started,” he said. “We wanted to have something for us and for our people. So we approached the Old Town group and asked about making it a larger event and making the primary focus no longer Halloween, but a Day of the Dead celebration instead.”
With everyone on board, the first ever Day of the Dead celebration in Old Town occurred last year. Streets were closed, the smell of fresh food lingered in the air and people danced to joyous live music.
This year the organizers have planned for the free event to be even better.
“We have a lot more food from last year and have over 70 vendors. We’ve worked hard to try to bring in more Latino vendors this year as well,” Jennifer said. “We’re also really excited to host the Chico Chavez Orchestra. They’re a Cumbia band which is great for dancing. We have even added a Lucha libre, a mask Mexican wrestling performance. So we’ve got a couple of new really cool attractions this year.”
Along with what’s new, some returning attractions include a folk dancing troupe, Aztec dancers, featured artists in the sculpture garden and a car show.
Participating organizations and businesses within the community will be handing out treats and games and activities — such as face painting and temporary tattoos — will be available for kids and families, and the Twin Cities Cadillac Club will be raffling off TVs and other gifts of the sorts.
Nonprofits also will be creating ofrendas — an altar of offerings for the dead — that reflect the people in their own communities who have passed. CADA, for example, will be making them for victims of domestic assault and One Bright Star will be making them for children who have died.
“It’s a beautiful space and I think that is a main component of the Day of the Dead — welcoming our deceased loved ones back,” Jessica said about the ofrendas. “It’s a very, very important piece that I would love for everyone to be able to go see and treat with reverence.”
Justin added that with so much to do, he encourages everyone to experience it for themselves.
“We also wanted to use this as a platform to amplify voices of color,” he said. “Not just in our Latino community, which is our focus, but if we can, why not use this as another platform to keep raising up other people? We have done some work to ensure there’s things for different cultures to enjoy, as well as everyday culture. There’s something for everybody.”
