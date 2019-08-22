MANKATO — Hours after he fled from Mankato police, a Blue Earth man drowned while fleeing authorities in Hennepin County.
The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office filed charges against the man Wednesday, not aware he had died.
Jesse Kyle Shoemaker, 26, fled from a Mankato officer who attempted to arrest him on a warrant the morning of Aug. 1 at a Madison Avenue business. Shoemaker ran, got into a black car and drove away at a high rate of speed. Officers were not able to locate him again, according to a court complaint. Witnesses said Shoemaker was acting strangely and might have been on drugs.
Around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1, police officers in Rogers attempted to stop a black car involved in suspicious activity. A high-speed pursuit followed and the fleeing driver nearly struck a Corcoran squad vehicle, according to a Corcoran Police Department press release.
The vehicle got away but was soon after found unoccupied on a road near Cedar Island Lake in Maple Grove. Officers heard calls for help coming from the direction of the lake and launched a rescue effort.
A body was recovered from the lake early the next morning.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead man as Shoemaker. A press release states Shoemaker “died from freshwater drowning while attempting to evade police following a high speed pursuit.”
Mankato police Cmdr. Dan Schisel said his department was notified of the death, but the information was not relayed to other department members or to the County Attorney’s Office, leading to the erroneous filing of posthumous charges.
The charges, which included fleeing police, obstructing the legal process and driving without a license, have been dismissed.
