SLEEPY EYE — Two people are dead and two suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided on Highway 14 near Brown County Road 10 east of Sleepy Eye Sunday night.
Terry Robert Besemer, 51, of New Ulm, and Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, died in the crash at about 5:50 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Besemer was driving a 2005 Ford Five Hundred sedan southbound on County Road 10 when he failed to stop at a stop sign before crossing Highway 14, the patrol said.
A 2003 Ford Windstar minivan driven by Sanjuanita Salazar-Lozano, 49, of Sleepy Eye, then struck Besemer's sedan broadside, the report said.
Alvarado De Leon, one of five passengers in the minvan, died at the scene. Salazar-Lozano suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to New Ulm Medical Center.
Two other passengers, Elida Alvarado, 64, and Jeremiah Salazar, 8, were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Jesus Alexander Moncada, 10, was also taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Xavier Salazar, 8, was taken to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol said Alvarado De Leon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It's unknown whether the juveniles in the minvan or Alvarado wore their seatbelts.
Besemer had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, the patrol reported.
