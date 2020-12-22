MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's deadly December for COVID-19 continued Tuesday with another death linked to the illness in Blue Earth County.
The death occurred in a resident in their mid to late 70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were the nine-county region's 38th confirmed COVID death so far in December, only two fewer than November's record for fatalities.
More than half of the region's COVID deaths during the pandemic have been confirmed in November and the first 22 days of December. The region had 69 confirmed COVID deaths between March 15-Nov. 5, but the number spiked to 148 since then.
Blue Earth County has had newly confirmed COVID deaths in each of the last four days. Its pandemic death toll rose to 26, tied with Brown County for the second most in the region — Nicollet County has the most with 30.
Minnesota's COVID death toll in December is already higher than any previous month. There were another 24 deaths confirmed statewide Tuesday, according to the health department.
The state's pandemic death toll rose to 4,896.
While COVID deaths show no signs of slowing down, new cases continue to level out after surges in November and early December. Upticks in deaths lag about three weeks behind upticks in cases, so the steady increase of deaths over the last week is likely connected to those weeks when new cases were soaring.
Area counties combined for 65 new COVID cases Tuesday, one of the lowest daily increases in nearly two months. The full list of new cases in the area includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Brown County — 11
- Waseca County — 11
- Nicollet County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Sibley County — 4
- Martin County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
