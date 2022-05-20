NEW ULM — After years of lobbying by the larger craft breweries in the state, a deal has been reached at the Capitol that will allow them to start selling beer to-go.
"We're happy," said Ted Marti, of Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, one of five breweries in the state not currently allowed to sell growlers.
The legislative agreement announced Thursday will enable the breweries to sell up to 750 milliliters of beer to customers to take home.
The last-minute deal cleared a joint House Senate committee.
Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, said he's confident the agreement would pass in both chambers.
"If they have an agreement in the conference committee, I think it will pass in both the House and Senate."
The legislative session adjourns Monday.
Marti said selling growlers won't be a big part of their business but said it will help. "It's a customer service thing. People want to bring beer home, and we're in a big push to draw more tourists."
He said selling growlers will also give Schell's more chance to experiment with brews.
Schell's has set up a pilot plant to do small batches of about 13 barrels of beer. They hope to brew new beers and sell them in growlers and to some bars and restaurants in New Ulm to see what the reception to each one is.
Opposition to the legislation in the past came from a variety of sources, including liquor stores, liquor wholesalers, municipal bars and some of the smaller breweries.
Frederick said he was an early supporter of changing the law.
"I think microbreweries bring a lot to the state. Some have gone under, so if we can do something on the state level to support them, we should do it."
Current state law prevents breweries from selling beer to-go once they hit a production level of more than 20,000 barrels annually. Besides Schell's, Surly, Summit, Fulton and Castle Danger are above the 20,000 barrel production level.
The bill also makes other small changes to state liquor laws, including allowing cities to issue on-sale liquor licenses to amateur baseball teams and resorts and allows temporary on-sale licenses for county fairs that run more than four days.
