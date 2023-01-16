A local auto dealership is helping to lift the tarp on the process that goes into taking a vehicle that has been in a barn or abandoned outside for 30-40 years and transforming it into the shiny classic car people drool over.
Unique Classic Cars of Mankato is one of three detailing companies to be featured on the History Channel’s new series, “Dirty Old Cars,” premiering 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The production company initially reached out to the Mankato dealership along with many other detailers around the country, Unique President and CEO Jeremy Thomas said. The possibilities were narrowed down to the three that best fulfilled the company’s expectations.
When asked why they may have stood out, Thomas said, “Our team, our staff, our personalities, if you will.”
In addition, it’s likely the company’s size, range of services and quality were attractive, he guessed.
“All of us are very good at what we do,” he said of himself, Visual Perfection in Morganton, North Carolina, and Red’s Detail Co. in Marietta, Georgia.
The business began in 2006 at the corner of Stadium Road and Victory Drive with seven cars on the lot. One of the larger dealerships of its type in Minnesota, more than 200 vehicles are in stock, Thomas reports, and they sell about 80 vehicles monthly. Unique is now in a large part of the old Lowe’s Home Improvement Center on Bassett Drive.
Based on the first two episodes, each half-hour episode includes transformations from two of the three featured dealerships in Minnesota, North Carolina and Georgia. On the second episode, Unique cleans up a 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme that’s pulled from a local barn.
In the segment, Thomas and Sales Manager Jeff Kuchenbecker introduce the project as they drive out to take a look at the car. A quick discussion with the owner reveals more details about the history and value of that model of car and the story of this specific vehicle. This gives viewers a connection to the vehicle as the messy cleanup process begins.
Along the way, there is banter between Thomas and Kuchenbecker, cameos by various Unique employees and an explanation of the processes the cars go through. The same format is followed with the other dealerships.
It’s the detailing team — along with the vehicle itself — that is the star of each show. In the first episode we see the work done by “Izzy.”
This is just one part of the Unique Classic Car operation, but a necessary one, he continued. In addition, they complete full restorations and offer trade/consignment services. Their motto is: “Don’t drive something average. Drive something unique.”
That motto is manifested in “Dirty Old Cars.”
As with shows such as “Fast N’ Loud,” “Counting Cars” and “Rust Valley Restorers,” each segment ends with a sometimes emotional reveal to the owner or prospective buyer.
“Rather than a restoration, it goes through a transformation,” Thomas said of the process. In most cases, they can turn it around after about 48 hours of cleaning and polishing.
Thomas said they had considered holding a small premiere party for family and friends, but thought the newly opened MC’s Garage restaurant-bar and its automotive theme was a venue they couldn’t pass up. They will host a watch party for the premiere of the show at the restaurant, 1861 Adams St., from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday.
