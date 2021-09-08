MANKATO — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Mankato man.
Steffen Haynes Melton was found dead in his residence on Eighth Avenue Sunday morning.
There was no sign of foul play and a cause of death is not known pending autopsy results, a Mankato Department of Public Safety official said Wednesday.
The death is being investigated as a “possible drug overdose,” according to a search warrant application. Melton is a known heroin user and a burnt spoon was found near him, the court document says.
