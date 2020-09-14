MANKATO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man in a Mankato apartment early Saturday morning.
First responders were called to 20 Hilltop Lane just after 3 a.m. after other occupants of the apartment found the man not breathing, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said.
The cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results. There was no indication of foul play, Schisel said.
