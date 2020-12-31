MANKATO — Three COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday in south-central Minnesota raised the region's toll to 58 in December.
The month's COVID death toll ends with 45% more fatalities than any previous month during the pandemic. South-central Minnesota will also end 2020 with 168 total COVID deaths.
The latest deaths occurred in Nicollet County residents in their early 80s and mid to late 80s and a Waseca County resident in their early 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Nicollet and Brown counties remain the hardest hit in the nine-county region. Both have had 32 confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic.
November and December accounted for 98 of the region's 168 total COVID deaths, or 58%. The surge of deaths in recent months came after earlier surges of cases and hospitalizations.
As 2020 ends, the list of COVID deaths by area county includes:
- Nicollet County — 32
- Brown County — 32
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Martin County — 25
- Le Sueur County — 15
- Waseca County — 13
- Faribault County — 11
- Watonwan County — 7
- Sibley County — 5
Area counties also combined for 69 new cases Thursday, down from Wednesday's total. Cases appear to still be trending lower in recent weeks, but less testing over the holiday period makes it hard to draw many conclusions.
The full list of new cases by area county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Sibley County — 10
- Nicollet County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Brown County — 9
- Waseca County — 8
- Martin County — 6
- Faribault County — 5
- Watonwan County — 1
The three area deaths were among 61 reported statewide Thursday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll ends the year at 5,323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.