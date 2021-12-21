MANKATO — A newly confirmed COVID-19 death Tuesday was the south-central region's 43rd so far in December, making it the second deadliest pandemic month yet.
In a sign of how seasonal COVID-19 trends can be, only December 2020 had more deaths linked to the illness with 58.
The latest death this month occurred in a Faribault County resident between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The resident was among 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 10,197.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 405.
Faribault County's 38 confirmed COVID-19 deaths are the sixth most among the nine area counties. Its death rate per 10,000 residents, however, is the highest in the region.
October, November and December have been three of the region's four deadliest months for COVID-19. The more contagious delta variant fueled the spike, hitting unvaccinated residents especially hard.
Variant data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates delta is no longer the dominant strain in Minnesota. The omicron variant accounted for about 92% of tests sequenced in a six-state region including Minnesota between Dec. 12-18.
Area counties also combined for 247 new cases Tuesday. The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 93
- Le Sueur County — 37
- Nicollet County — 32
- Martin County — 22
- Faribault County — 20
- Waseca County — 16
- Brown County — 14
- Sibley County — 10
- Watonwan County — 3
