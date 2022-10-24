As school districts in the region begin to report fall enrollment numbers, alternative school options, housing and students moving out of state are among reasons for declining numbers.
Mankato Area Public Schools has 273 fewer students compared to last year at this time, with 8,102 students currently enrolled in the district, according to former Director of Business Services, Tom Sager, who started a new position recently.
Enrollment drives revenue, staffing, program delivery and facility planning.
At the beginning of the school year, Sager told The Free Press that the district will see a $6 million loss in revenue due to loss of students.
At the time, the district was about 500 students below pre-pandemic levels, with 8,191 students in grades K-12, Sager said. That’s compared to 8,197 students in May 2021 and 8,456 in May 2020.
The revised revenue budget presented in February will reflect updated enrollment numbers, according to the district’s fall enrollment report.
Other school options continue to have an impact on the district’s enrollment, which is down 91 students from June 2022.
Many students have moved out of state, Sager said.
Overall, K-5 class size average remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.
At St. Peter Public Schools, the district’s current enrollment is slightly up this year with 2,026 students enrolled as opposed to last year’s 2,018.
In fiscal year 2020 the district was at 2,155 students.
Supt. Bill Gronseth said the district has also seen some shifting with enrollment numbers over the past couple of years, as families have also made other choices during the pandemic.
But he also said housing has played a part in the student count as well.
“We’ve also had some other situations here in St. Peter with housing where some of our housing that was available to large families as rental had changed and were no longer available. We did have some families that moved out of the area and that also impacted our enrollment,” he said.
Gronseth said housing has been a conversation in the community for a while, but as more options open up, more families could come to St. Peter.
School options
For some families, online learning is the best option.
That’s the case for Samantha Phillis, who recently made the choice to remove her kindergartener, Lydia, from Rosa Parks.
Phillis said several factors went into the decision, including the need to protect the health of her family. Her four-year-old daughter, Nora has a genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy.
“For Nora, she’s on a ventilator 24 hours a day, she has a feeding tube, and those things are probably going to be there for the rest of her life. Despite all these things, she’s very talkative. She started talking about a year ago and enjoys playing and doing anything like any normal kid does,” she said.
Lydia will now attend Connections Academy, an online public school, adding that while they’re leaving the MAPS district, the family is appreciative of their time there.
“Lydia started school in September at Rosa Parks, and as far as the school goes, we loved the school. We still really do,” she said. “Nothing but good things about the school district and Rosa Parks staff. But just the amount of illnesses that we were having even though Lydia was wearing a mask and washing her hands, even with that we had four illnesses in a month.”
Phillis said her oldest daughter, Amelia, also influenced her decision. She passed away from the same diagnosis as Nora six years ago.
Moving Lydia to an online school was a decision Phillis said wasn’t easy, but was ultimately the best choice.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and just cold and flu season in general, we operate on pretty much isolation most of the time. Especially with COVID-19, we kind of did that anyway,” Phillis said.
Phillis said Lydia’s switch to online classes is going to be a learning process for everyone, but that her family is trying to make the process go as smoothly as possible.
“It’s very overwhelming, given that I have two other children at home especially. I don’t know how it’s going to look yet. I have an idea of the amount of time it’s going to take, but beyond that I really don’t know much more,” she said.
“We’re trying to make this as easy for (Lydia) as possible and give her the best transition possible by trying to give her choices.”
Strategic enrollment plan
To encourage families to return, the Mankato district has put together a strategic enrollment plan.
“For the last several months, the district worked with both internal and external stakeholders to develop a strategic plan and we defined goals, most notably, to achieve enrollment numbers and provide financial stability,” Sager said.
Strategies within the plan include surveying families and boosting the district’s branding.
Sager said the district has strategies to measure the progress.
“For example, knowing that we’ve lost several hundred students over the course of the last three years, our goal is to rebuild that over the course of time and to really regain that high watermark of the number of students we had in our system back in 2019/2020 by the end of 2026/2027,” Sager said.
