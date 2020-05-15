MANKATO — In a typical May, hundreds of Mankatoans already would have spent part of the past two Saturdays packing cars, SUVs, pickups and trailers with accumulated junk and dropping it off at the city Public Works Center during the annual spring cleanup service. That’s been postponed.
With even more time on their hands due to pandemic-related restrictions on other activities, spring cleaning has been going on with a vengeance this year in some homes. Along with junk they can’t take to the Public Works Center, they have clothing, household goods and furnishings they would normally donate to one of the many local thrift stores. Those have been closed since March 19, but a few are now accepting donations and more are expected to begin reopening in coming days.
“We actually just this week opened for donation drop-offs,” said Paige Schuette of VINE, which operates the VINE Home Thrift Store at 77 Star St. in Mankato.
That store doesn’t do clothing, but it takes almost anything else that can be found in a smoke-free home — other than mattresses, cribs, old-fashioned tube TVs and a few other items.
Calls to a pair of thrift stores that sell clothing — MRCI and MVAC — weren’t returned, although MVAC’s Again Thrift Store had a recorded message stating they are now accepting donations in the yellow bin outside the donation door at 706 N. Victory Drive.
Schuette hopes home declutterers didn’t become impatient and simply toss good reusable items while the thrift stores were closed. With the economy in recession and joblessness soaring, low-cost purchases are going to be increasingly appealing.
“People are looking to save money right now, especially people without a job,” she said.
Even those who are working are often working from home and are looking to create and furnish home offices on the cheap, according to Schuette, who asks that people call 387-2699 to schedule a time for donation drop-offs.
As for the stuff that nobody would want, options still remain for disposing of it, although it won’t necessarily be free for people who don’t want to wait for the city to reschedule its cleanup drop-off service.
Mankatoans can still bring old appliances and electronics to Green Tech, 205 W. Spring St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. The disposal cost is $8 per appliance, but up to 350 pounds of household electronics can be dropped off for free for Mankato utility customers, who should bring their municipal utility bill as proof, according to city officials.
If people aren’t interested in trying to haul that old refrigerator to Spring Street, they can pay $30 per appliance for pickup (plus the $8 disposal fee). Appointments can be scheduled by calling 469-9095.
Junk that fits in garbage bags also can be disposed of now, even after a Mankatoan’s garbage cart is full. Tags can be purchased for $3.50 at Hy-Vee stores or through the city by calling 311. Attach a tag to each extra garbage bag and set it out on trash day for pickup by West Central Sanitation.
Bulkier items — mattresses, old furniture, construction debris — will cost more for disposal. People willing to haul their own can take it to Ponderosa Landfill, 20028 Gooseberry Lane, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Folks who haven’t been to the landfill for a few years will be surprised at the changes. Vehicles drive into a clean, mostly aroma-free building well outside the landfill itself, where they unload their junk. Fees are calculated based on the weight of the vehicle before and after it enters the disposal building.
West Central also will do curbside pickup of large items for an extra fee. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-246-7630. Prepayment is required.
As always, hazardous chemicals must be disposed of at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 651 Summit Ave. Call 304-4251 to set a time to drop off the old paint, cleaning chemicals, used motor oil, recyclable batteries and a wide variety of other items that can result in a polluted environment if disposed of in the trash.
The drug drop-box remains available 24 hours a day for unwanted or expired prescription and non-prescription medications at the Public Safety Center, 710 South Front St. And organics and food recycling dumpsters are still in place at the Public Works Center, 501 South Victory Drive, and near the animal impound building at Sibley Park, 901 Mound Ave.
Finally, residents can still bring their yard waste to the Minnesota Paving and Materials (formerly Southern Minnesota Construction) compost site, 3600 Third Ave. There’s no cost for leaves, branches and other yard waste, and the facility is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Remember to bring proof of residency such as a utility bill or driver’s license showing a Mankato address.
