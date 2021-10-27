MANKATO — Two proposed downtown Mankato apartment projects totaling 148 residential units and nearly $50 million in private investment received a boost Tuesday from the state of Minnesota.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded grants totaling $450,000 for the two projects, both of which are at the corner of Main and Second Streets. The announcement of the grants, which are targeted at the redevelopment of blighted properties, also provided a bit more detail about the size of the private investments — including one that would be among the largest in downtown Mankato’s history.
The $215,000 grant for “The Burton” building supports a $38 million project to construct a six-story, 88-unit apartment building and an adjoining six-story 27-unit condominium building, according to DEED. If the project moves forward, it will boost property taxes paid by the property by an estimated $214,000 and create six jobs, presumably concentrated in the 2,200 square feet of commercial space that would be included in the apartment building.
The potential that the second building could consist of owner-occupied condominiums was also new, although that might not be a final decision, said Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist with the city.
“I don’t know if they have that firmed up quite yet — if it will be apartments or condos,” Kramlinger said. “They will be residential units.”
The units are already being marketed on the vacant former bank building that will be demolished to make room for the six-story structures.
“The Burton. Unparalleled City Center Living. Arriving 2023,” promises a sign recently added to the empty structure, most recently home to Old National Bank.
The concept that people want to live in downtown Mankato — and are willing to pay the price for newly constructed apartments or condos — is a relatively new one. But developers appear to be increasingly confident that’s the case.
The second DEED grant of $246,500 is aimed at the Landmark Apartments project, which will expand the historic Landmark building into 33 upscale rental units plus Mankato’s first distillery, complete with a cocktail lounge and event center.
The DEED announcement stated that the $11 million Landmark project will boost tax payments by $113,000 and create 10 jobs.
The state grants, which must be matched by the developers, aim to offset the added costs of reusing “blighted industrial, residential or commercial sites” compared to the alternative of building on farmland or other never-before-developed parcels.
The Mankato sites certainly carry uncertainty for investors because of their long history in the center of the city, Kramlinger said.
The Burton will replace buildings that were used exclusively for banking in recent decades, but the land has in the past been home to a lumber mill, a paint shop, a battery shop and an automobile sales and service garage. Those previous uses bring the risk that pollution will be uncovered, but there’s also the possibility that previous structures were demolished and buried on site.
“It makes it more challenging to develop,” she said.
The Landmark parcel also has a deep history, home to a hotel before the current building was constructed a century ago and served as a car dealership.
“The showroom was on the first floor,” Kramlinger said. “The second floor was maintenance, I think. And the third floor, they painted cars. So there was an elevator for the cars.”
Asbestos abatement will consume some of the grant dollars in the Landmark building, along with soil corrections possibly needed where a four-story addition to the building is planned. The funding can also be used to cover the cost of utility upgrades and other public infrastructure that would otherwise be assessed against the developer. The grant for the Burton project will be used for similar purposes, along with demolition of the existing buildings.
While neither project received the total amount requested from DEED, they represented the second and third largest grants among the nine awarded statewide, and Mankato was the only city to receive two. The only larger grant — $889,000 — went to St. Paul for a $64 million 210-unit apartment building to be built on a site that has a history as a lumber yard, paint and varnish plant and garbage hauling business.
Two other grants were awarded in south-central Minnesota. Arlington received $80,500 for the redevelopment of the former Seneca canning facility into a pair of modern manufacturing/office buildings. The Watonwan County town of Darfur was awarded $30,000 to demolish a former feed mill in hopes that the site will be redeveloped for commercial or retail purposes.
