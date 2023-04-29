Cora Uyigue’s five-person team hauled in “a ton of trash” Saturday during the “Deep Valley Trash Pick Up” effort.
Well, not actually a ton, but several bags and odd items.
Uyigue, program manager for the Living Earth Center, was juggling two different community volunteer events in Mankato. She and event organizers moved up the trash pick-up to a morning start, while postponing an afternoon Community Farm Clean Up Day due to the chance of rain.
Twenty volunteers arrived at 10 a.m. to Key City Bike, one of the trash pick-up organizers, along with Living Earth Center, Blue Earth Project, River Valley Makers, and Mankato Area Zero Waste. Many hit the trails by bikes and mini-trailers, some making it a family volunteer effort.
Holly Unander was joined by Phoebe, 12, who pulled the small, blue trailer in which Alice, 2, rode. The two-year-old’s Yoda backpack adhered to the front as the Saint Peter family hit the streets of Mankato. It’s not the first time the threesome volunteered for a trash pick up day.
“We already do it at Mill Pond (in Saint Peter),” Unander said.
Several teams walked the alleys, streets and ravines of lower Mankato, while others journeyed solo on their bikes, returning to Key City Bike by 1:30 p.m. to weigh their trash bikes and odd items. Top trash collectors were vying for several prizes, according to co-organizer Amanda Anex of Key City Bike.
“The stakes are high,” Anez joked during the mid-morning registration and informational session.
Anez was joined by Paul Ebbenga, executive director of Living Earth Center. Both stressed safety as volunteers were provided garbage bags for trash collection.
“There’s some hot spot areas where there’s a lot of trash,” Ebbenga told the volunteers, including Madison Avenue for the foot patrols. “The city of Mankato is expecting everything to be bagged.”
Anez added that Key City Bike Shop has a metal recycling initiative so any such finds could be brought back and handled by her nonprofit organization. Ebbenga also noted that the city of Mankato would help cover costs for larger trash finds, like a mattress.
Anez was uncertain how many volunteers would show up because of the late time change for the trash pick up. But the collaborating organizations all have similar goals by reducing the environmental impact by diverting such items from the area landfill.
Organizers modeled the collaborative trash pick-up after a similar event five years ago during which over 1,000 pounds was gathered, according to Uyigue. This time volunteers exceeded that amount, according to Uyigue, who reported a total of 534 pounds of recycling material were gathered, along with 995.5 pounds of trash for a total of 1,529.5 pounds.
Mankato Area Zero Waste is a grassroots organization that partners with the cities of Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal. While it focuses largely on providing drop-off sites for recycling organics into usable compost, it is also “very concerned about the growth of plastic use and the harmful effects on us and our environment,” according to its website.
Living Earth Center, which recently moved from its longtime Good Counsel home to office space at 1603 North Riverfront Drive, began as a small community garden and advocacy group. According to its website, the organization “has grown to be a large network of gardeners, volunteers, and advocates who are finding common ground and building a resilient community that honors the interconnection of all things and the value that all bring to this Living Earth.”
Uyigue said the organization’s Community Farm Clean Up Day, originally set for Saturday afternoon, has been rescheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Community Farm, located at 20612 Indian Lake Road.
