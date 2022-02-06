MANKATO — Hunters have turned 514 deer within Mankato’s city limits into venison since a special archery hunt was instituted in 2003.
Whether their efforts are having a meaningful impact on the overpopulation of deer, however, remains unclear. The problem is there’s no deer equivalent to the U.S. census, so city officials don’t have solid numbers on whether there are more, less or roughly the same number as two decades ago.
“Basically, on my own observation in my yard, I think we have a lot of deer in Mankato,” said Public Works Director Jeff Johnson, whose department oversees city parks and nature areas.
While residents in many parts of the city have made similar observations, trying to scientifically quantify the deer population is challenging.
An aerial survey of deer by the Department of Natural Resources two years ago counted 166 making their home in Mankato. That’s substantially more than the 137 counted by the DNR in 2004 and the 123 tallied in 2007.
But the earlier surveys were focused on the Rasmussen Woods area, the target for the city hunt in its initial years. Another DNR count in 2009 looked at an expanded area but only spotted 72 deer. And the 2020 version covered a much broader swath of Mankato, said Justin Lundborg, a natural resources specialist with the city.
Conditions were different in each of those years, too, with the DNR having an easier time spotting the animals and their bed-down sites when there’s a heavier snowpack than when there isn’t.
Another source of data is the number of deer seen by the Mankato bow hunters, who are asked to keep count as part of their permit to hunt within the city. Those numbers, which undoubtedly involve seeing the same deer multiple times over the course of the fall, have ranged from 622 in 2003, to 200 in 2007, to 1,189 in 2018, to 482 last year.
And then, there’s the number of deer dropped by the hunters. Archers took 30 deer in the 2021 hunt, just below the 32.5 deer average for the past decade. In the first nine years of the hunt, the average was 21 deer per year.
The City Council was hoping to make the whitetails less numerous when it approved the hunt in response to complaints from property owners tired of deer making a buffet of their landscaping plants.
Vehicle-deer collisions, Lyme disease and destruction of habitat in the Rasmussen Woods nature area were additional justifications.
It wasn’t a unique strategy. The DNR has given permission to 30 local jurisdictions to conduct a special bow-hunting season. Most are cities, and most have the same September through December season as Mankato. But the list also includes airports, nature areas and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
During a recent discussion by the council, which is in the process of reviewing the rules surrounding the hunt, Council member Dennis Dieken wondered if removing 30 deer is consequential.
“Is it effective? Are we taking enough out of the population?” Dieken asked.
“According to the DNR, no,” Johnson answered.
A 2015 report by the DNR’s counterpart in Missouri, written in conjunction with the University of Missouri School of Natural Resources, estimated that reducing the size of a deer herd would require harvesting more than one doe out of every four.
“The correct number of does to harvest depends on whether your goal is to increase, decrease or stabilize the deer population,” the report advised. “In most situations, harvesting 25 percent of the adult does will result in stable deer numbers.”
The Mankato hunt is falling short of that number, City Manager Susan Arntz said.
“The harvest is taking anywhere from 8-15% annually,” Arntz said. “I can’t say it’s making a huge dramatic improvement.”
As with most urban deer hunts, Mankato’s is an “earn a buck” program. To take a buck, hunters first must take a doe. In reality, hunters aren’t able to quiz the deer on their gender before letting loose with an arrow. So the rules technically require a hunter to take an antlerless deer before taking an antlered deer. And they’re allowed to take up to five antlerless deer but no more than one with antlers.
In eight of the 19 years of Mankato’s hunt, hunters have fallen short of taking even 20 adult does. They’ve hit 30 or more only once. In 2021, adult does made up barely half of the total. Of the 30 deer taken last fall, 17 were adult does, five were antlered bucks, six were fawn does and two were fawn bucks.
Even if the City Council wanted to boost the total number of deer taken, it might not be feasible because of an increasing scarcity of good hunting spots to place additional hunters, Lundborg said.
As Mankato grows, every new subdivision means one fewer potential location for a deer stand.
“The numbers have declined in the last number of years just as the city has continued to develop,” Lundborg said.
There’s no shortage of people interested in participating in the hunt, even with required archery proficiency tests and other regulations unique to the in-city hunt. Each year 50 or more apply for the special permit to occupy one of the remaining approved locations for a deer stand. The number of permits being issued, however, is substantially lower and dropping.
In 2017, it was 41. In 2020, it was 31. Last fall, permits were given to 28 hunters.
If the new subdivisions result in fewer deer stands, they also bring an expanded menu of arborvitae, hostas and daylilies for the deer. City staff refer residents frustrated with chewed up yards to a University of Minnesota Extension webpage that describes strategies for combatting the problem — https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/white-tailed-deer-damage. The site runs through the gamut of options to protect landscape plants and discourage deer, including a list of plant species that aren’t tasty to deer, fencing tips and some advice on deer repellants.
