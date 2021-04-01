WINNEBAGO — A Faribault County judge has issued a new injunction against a Winnebago events center owner who was accused of planning a party in violation of the governor’s shutdown order. The defendant meanwhile has dropped his counterclaims, including defamation, against the state.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit to block the Carlson Event Center from hosting a New Year’s Eve event while an executive order prohibited most gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Troy Timmerman issued a temporary restraining order and the event was not held.
The owner of the center now claims the event advertised as a “New Year Eve dance” was a religious gathering exempt from the executive order.
Filings from an attorney representing Garth Carlson also contend the executive order is unconstitutional and not evenly enforced.
Timmerman called those arguments “unpersuasive” in a March order. That ruling issued a temporary injunction ordering the event center not to violate the current executive order restricting event sizes.
The lawsuit stems from social media advertisements that appeared to be promoting a dance with a live band. The ads listed a price of $25, the letters “B.Y.O.B.” and Spanish words that translate to “you can bring your own beer or liquor,” according to court documents.
Carlson claims he was asked to host a Hispanic religious gathering and believed the event would have been in compliance with the executive order. He said he did not closely review the advertisement before he shared it on social media and that the $25 attendee admission fee was a donation in lieu of charging a rental fee.
He said he developed a COVID-19 preparedness plan required by the state for businesses and organizations that were allowed to operate during the shutdown.
“I never had and have no plans to host an event in violation of the law or executive orders,” he wrote in an affidavit.
But Timmerman’s order says Carlson has not “submitted any evidence whatsoever detailing what made the planned event itself religious in nature.”
The judge also noted Carlson has not provided a copy of the preparedness plan even after requested by the court. The order requires Carlson to produce a copy of the plan within 30 days.
Carlson also is challenging the constitutionality of the executive order restrictions. But Timmerman’s ruling finds that Carlson has not met any legal threshold necessary to make a constitutional challenge.
Carlson also made two counterclaims seeking financial damages from the state alleging intentional interference and defamation. The former involves the loss of money due to the forced cancellation of the event. The later claims Carlson’s reputation was damaged by the false allegations.
A hearing on the counterclaims was scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled after Carlson withdrew the claims. A notice from Carlson’s attorney cites the reason, in part, as “my client’s realization that he is simply one man against the weight of the entire state.”
The next hearing date has not yet been scheduled in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.