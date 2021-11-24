NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen has filed for the open Nicollet County Commissioner Dist. 3 seat.
Dehen makes the third person who has filed so far in the special election, meaning there will now be a primary election Feb. 8 with the top two vote-getters facing off in an April 12 general election.
The seat is vacant after the death of Denny Kemp, who was first elected to the seat in 2016.
David Haack and Kenneth DeWitte, both of North Mankato, have also filed for the seat, which encompasses Precincts 1, 2 and 3 of North Mankato.
Filings for the seat remain open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“As North Mankato continues to grow as part of our regional economic center, there will be a number of intersections with the county that will require strong representation from our community,” Dehen said in a statement.
Dehen said it would be bittersweet to leave the council after 11 years if he wins the seat, but said it is an opportunity to advance North Mankato’s voice. Dehen's term as mayor runs until 2022.
