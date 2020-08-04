NORTH MANKATO — Longtime North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen has filed for re-election, seeking a sixth two-year term.
A chiropractor, Dehen knocked off incumbent mayor Gary Zelmer in 2010 with 56% of the vote and has had even larger margins of victory in his four re-election bids. After being unopposed in 2012, he won more than 70% of the vote in the next two elections before picking up 58% support over retired North Mankato Taylor Library Director Lucy Lowry in 2018.
Dehen will have to win twice more to match the 14-year tenure of his late father Dave Dehen, who was elected to seven terms as North Mankato's top elected leader starting in 1980.
The filing period for mayor and two seats on the City Council ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
