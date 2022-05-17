Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad already has a reelection challenger, and North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is making another run for the Nicollet County Board, signaling the end of his 12-year tenure as mayor.
Those were among the developments on the first day of the two-week candidate-filing period for 2022's regular elections.
Although it's a midterm election — no presidential race this year — voters will be picking winners and losers in races ranging from city council to governor on Nov. 8. All seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the entire Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot. So, too, are all county commissioner seats in most counties because of redistricting adjustments made following the 2020 census.
And voters will also be filling Minnesota's constitutional offices — governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor.
The options available for voters will be determined by who steps up before the filing deadline arrives at 5 p.m. on May 31.
Most cities have at least some council seats on the ballot this November, but the current filing period applies only to cities that will use an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow contenders for each available seat to two finalists. Mankato is the largest example of that in the region. Most Minnesota cities and towns allow an unlimited number of candidates on the general election ballot, and the filing period for municipal races in those towns will be later in the summer.
Listed below are the first-day filers for state and local races in the immediate Mankato area:
City of Mankato
Massad, the first woman elected as mayor of Mankato in 2018, filed for a second four-year term on Tuesday.
She will face an opponent she beat in the primary election four years ago — Toby Leonard, a resident of South Fourth Street who has a background in science, the military, teaching and as an employee of the State Hospital in St. Peter.
Massad, a restaurateur and caterer, was the top vote-getter in a six-person primary election in 2018 (38%), advancing to the general election along with second-place finisher Bukata Hayes (28%). Leonard finished third with 11% of the vote.
Three of Mankato's five council wards are also on the ballot this year but candidates stepped up in just one of those races on Tuesday. As they earlier announced, Council member Karen Foreman and county veterans services officer Michael McLaughlin are each running in Ward 1 — the central portion of Mankato's eastside hilltop area.
Wards 3 and 5 are also on the ballot.
Nicollet County
North Mankato is among the cities that will use the later candidate-filing period for council races, but Dehen's decision to file his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Nicollet County Board likely means an end to his time as mayor. A candidate can't run for two seats in the same election.
Dehen fell short in a special election last month to fill the remaining months of a county board seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Denny Kemp, losing to former commissioner Dave Haack. But redistricting put Dehen in a district without an incumbent for the upcoming election, which will determine the winners of county board seats starting in January. District 4 is made up of North Mankato neighborhoods west of Lake Street and north of Lee Boulevard — primarily the city's hilltop area.
If Haack chooses to seek a full term on the board, he would be running in District 3 where incumbent Commissioner Jack Kolars of North Mankato filed for reelection on Tuesday. District 3 is the valley portion of North Mankato and areas south of Lee Boulevard.
Commissioner Terry Morrow of St. Peter filed for reelection in District 2, and he already has an opponent. David B. McGuire, who made unsuccessful runs for St. Peter City Council in 2019, 2017 and 2015, also filed for the seat on Tuesday. The district includes the southern half of St. Peter and Oshawa, Granby, Brighton and Bernadotte townships.
Incumbent Commissioner Marie Dranttel of rural St. Peter filed for another term in District 1, which consists of northern St. Peter and Lake Prairie, New Sweden and Traverse townships. So did Commissioner John Luepke of rural Courtland, who is seeking another term in District 5 — the mostly rural district that stretches more than 40 miles from Belgrade Township to the edge of New Ulm and includes Nicollet, Courtland and Lafayette.
County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer, who has held that office since 2011, announced in March that she would seek another term.
The race for sheriff appears to be headed for a primary election with a third candidate stepping up on Tuesday. (See story elsewhere on this page).
Blue Earth County
Previously announced candidates in several county races quickly made it official in Blue Earth County on the opening day of filing.
A pair of longtime deputies are seeking to succeed retiring Sheriff Brad Peterson as Blue Earth County's top law enforcement officer. Capt. Paul Barta and Lt. Jeff Wersal both filed their candidacies.
County Attorney Pat McDermott filed for reelection, as did County Commissioners Vance Stuehrenberg of Mankato, Kip Bruender of Eagle Lake, Mark Piepho of Skyline and Kevin Paap of Garden City. Bruender, Piepho and Paap were elected in 2020 but need to run again because of redistricting.
Minnesota Legislature
Several previously announced Democratic candidates for state House seats in the region filed on opening day. Marcia Stapleton of rural Kasota filed as a Democrat in District 22B, which includes townships immediately south of Mankato, the northeastern corner of Blue Earth County including St. Clair and Madison Lake, most of Le Sueur County and parts of Scott County as far north as Belle Plaine.
Democratic candidates Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick of Mankato formalized their candidacies. Brand is seeking the District 18A seat, which is primarily Nicollet County but includes a bit of the northern and western edges of Mankato. Frederick is running for reelection in District 18B, which is dominated by Mankato.
Marisa Ulmen of rural Madelia filed as a Democrat in District 22A, which is made up of southern Blue Earth County, eastern Watonwan County, most of Martin County and western Faribault County. The district includes Lake Crystal, home of state Rep. Jeremy Munson, but Munson is pursuing a seat in the U.S. House.
None of the state Senate districts in the Mankato area generated any filings on Tuesday, according to the website of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
