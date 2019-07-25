DELAVAN — A 36-year-old Delavan man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was rear-ended by a car early Thursday just west of Delavan, the State Patrol said.
Tyler Day Neal was on an eastbound Harley Davidson on Highway 109 at 12:20 a.m. when the motorcycle was struck by an eastbound 2010 Ford F-150, the patrol said.
The driver of the pickup, Andrew Paul Holm, 29, of Winnebago, was not injured.
Neal was wearing a helmet. A spokeswoman for Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, in Rochester said Neal was in fair condition Thursday afternoon.
