MONTGOMERY — Permanent repairs for a failed culvert on Highway 99 east of Highway 13 have been scheduled to begin Monday, extending the current two-month detour for a minimum of four additional weeks.
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials acknowledge drivers might be growing impatient with the detour, which began on June 30 after torrential rains washed out a culvert on the highway east of Le Center and south of Montgomery.
MnDOT crews learned that repairs were going to be more complex than initially thought and only recently settled on a design anticipated to result in a lasting repair.
During the installation of a new pipe as part of the long-term fix, traffic will continue to be detoured to Highways 13 and 21. Motorists can still access the Montgomery Apple Orchard from the west using Highway 99 at the Highway 13 intersection.
MnDOT crews dug into the site as soon as water receded after the late-June rains in an effort to make an emergency repair. Based on the discovery of deep foundation issues, it was determined a hurried repair would not last and that the culvert needed to be replaced with a completely different design, according to MnDOT project manager Forrest Hasty.
“This failed culvert has uncovered unique challenges for our team,” Hasty said in a news release issued by MnDOT. “Rather than dealing with a typical erosion issue after heavy rains, we’re faced with the complexity of poor soils that extend deep causing foundation issues.”
The long-term solution was developed following consultations with foundation engineering experts.
“Being mindful of the impact this road closure has on area motorists, we’re working aggressively to complete the repairs and reopen the road,” Hasty said.
