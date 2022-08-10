MADELIA — Motorists traveling on Highway 15 north of Madelia may experience traffic delays beginning Thursday as crews begin resurfacing, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Drivers can expect lane closures, flaggers and pilot cars on Highway 15 from Madelia to the Brown/Watonwan County line until the resurfacing work is completed in early October.
About five miles of the highway from the Highway 60 interchange to the Watonwan/Brown County line will be resurfaced. Project work also includes culvert repairs, installing snow fence near County Road 3, installation of lighting at County Road 58 and County Road 6 intersections, and updating bridges at Highway 15/Highway 60 and over the railroad.
The project is expected to be complete in mid-November, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.