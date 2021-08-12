MANKATO — In late June, about 0.8% of the COVID-19 tests in south-central Minnesota were coming back positive.
Since that record low, the numbers have only gone up as the more contagious delta variant rips through the region and state.
This week was the sixth straight time the weekly test positivity rate rose in the region, with the latest jump pushing it from 5.2% to 7% over just the last two weeks.
The 7% rate between Aug. 4-11 is the highest since early April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Seven of the nine area counties had rates higher than 5%, a threshold used to measure whether spread is under control.
The region’s steep rise in cases isn’t just the result of more testing. Cases are far outpacing tests in recent weeks.
Cases rose by about 61.9% over the last two weeks, compared to a 21% increase in testing.
Minnesota’s positivity rate has followed a similar upward path over the summer, but not to the same extent as south-central Minnesota. The more severe uptick in the nine-county region is a concern, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“It’s a little concerning that two weeks in a row we had a notably bigger increase than the rest of the state,” he said. “This week was much bigger than the rest of the state.”
Minnesota’s positivity rate rose from 4.7% to 4.9% over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations are also on the rise statewide, going from 104 to 377 over the last month.
Brown and Sibley counties had the biggest positivity rate spikes in the south-central region over the last week. Brown County’s rose from 3.9% to 12.1%, while Sibley County went from 8.6% to 14.1%.
Mankato and Nicollet counties had similar positivity rates this week. Blue Earth County rose from 4.1% to 5.2% and Nicollet County rose from 2.6% to 5.1%.
The lowest rate in the region was in Martin County, dropping from 5.6% to 3.1%.
Waseca County continues to be a hotspot in the region. Its rate dropped from 10.8%, but remained high at 9.7%.
The region also had its third straight day with more than 50 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Eight area counties combined for 57 Thursday, according to the health department’s situation update.
The last time the region had three straight updates with 50-plus cases was in late April.
Minnesota had eight more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,723.
Of the 57 new cases in the south-central region, Le Sueur and Brown counties accounted for 14 each. Waseca County had nine, while Blue Earth County had seven.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
• Le Sueur County — 14
• Brown County — 14
• Waseca County — 9
• Blue Earth County — 7
• Sibley County — 6
• Nicollet County — 4
• Martin County — 2
• Watonwan County — 1
On vaccines, Minnesota now has 70% of its 16-and-older population with at least one dose. Gov. Tim Walz announced the milestone Thursday, noting the rate of first doses is up 129% compared to a month ago.
South-central Minnesota has a lower vaccination rate among residents 16 and older. About 61.5% of the demographic has at least one dose.
