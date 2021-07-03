MANKATO — When new apartment, townhome and rowhouse complexes open — from market rate to high-end — rooms are snapped up quickly.
Single-family construction, too, continues in the Mankato area at a steady clip.
The only fly in the ointment remains the record-high costs of materials.
"The construction crisis had an affect on volume, but we're still seeing construction of single-family homes and multi-family," said North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein.
Joe Siefert, president of St. Cloud-based Miller Architects & Builders, said construction costs are restraining what could be an even bigger building boom.
"Cost really slowed things down. Lumber is almost three times what it was a little over a year ago. Steel is about that much higher, too — steel siding, structural steel."
Cate DeBates, vice president at Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, said construction and leasing are still booming locally, not just in the ongoing demand for housing, but also upticks for office and retail space, which sagged during the pandemic.
"We've definitely seen things pick up in office leasing. And we've had a lot of inquiries for retail."
Permits back up
Paul Vogel, Mankato's director of community development, said construction levels are back to the hot levels of pre-2020.
"Construction activity and valuation have been strong so far this year."
Through June of this year, the city has issued permits that represent more than $91 million in valuation. In 2020 the year to date valuation through June was $58 million. An additional $10 million of projects are currently being reviewed that will add to the total.
Those permits cover everything from big public building and commercial construction to smaller things like basement remodels and driveway replacements.
But the permits show housing construction has ramped up. There were 25 permits for single-family homes and 34 permits for townhomes for a total of 59 issued through June, compared to 55 last year. One new apartment complex has been issued so far this year comprising 66 units and one permit is pending for an additional 51 units. Last year to date, one new apartment complex was permitted with 61 units.
Harrenstein expects North Mankato will see about 25 new homes built this year, which is about the three-year average for the city. "We'd like to get that to 35 to 50 single-family each year." He said the city also has inquiries for three multi-family projects.
Half way into the year the city has issued $11 million in building permits. "We need $30 to $40 million total for the year to be where we projected. So we're not half way there, but I think some things will be coming," Harrenstein said.
Siefert's company just finished a 62-unit apartment in Pond View Heights in Mankato, located behind Madison East Center on Kearney Pond. It's the fourth building they've done in the development.
"We were done June 1 and the apartments are almost full, so there's no problem with demand. Everyone wonders where all the people are coming from — they're coming from all over."
Demand is similarly high in his company's home base of St. Cloud, he said.
Miller Architects & Builders plans to build another complex at Pond View next year and then there will be one site left for apartment development.
One of the hottest and largest areas for housing is in the Prairie Winds area on the far east side of Mankato along Highway 22.
Numerous large apartment complexes, senior living complexes, townhomes, rowhouses and single-family homes have opened or are under construction.
Downtown strong
DeBates said downtown Mankato is seeing leasing activity in housing, office and retail.
"We filled all six units in Bridge Plaza, which are higher-end apartments."
The new Studio Five building in Old Town is also leasing well, she said. A boutique is coming to half of the commercial space on the ground floor and the Class A studio apartments above — which rent for about $1,000 a month — are going well. "So the higher-end apartments in downtown are seeing high demand."
Debates said other developers have approached Coldwell about doing projects downtown, either retrofits of existing buildings or new construction.
