MANKATO — A young local nonprofit is now helping keep about 150 babies fed each month.
Feeding Every Baby Inc. founder Stacey Tabor said need has hit a new high while donations are at a low due to the pandemic.
The organization distributes formula, diapers and other donated baby essentials. Any new parent who is struggling to afford or find supplies can request help up to three times a year.
“Our demand is at an all-time high of an average of 150 babies in 30 days,” Tabor said.
She and other volunteers distribute items Sunday afternoons in Mankato. There are no income guidelines or other restrictions, though new parents are asked to preregister with an online form that identifies their needs.
The Eagle Lake mom started an informal baby formula sharing effort three years ago after struggling to find and afford the formula her new daughter needed.
Feeding Every Baby has grown and recently earned nonprofit status.
But now the new nonprofit is struggling to keep up with demand. Financial and supply chain challenges are limiting the number of families the organization can serve and the number of items it is able to give to each family in need.
“Just like many organizations who heavily rely on community support, Feeding Every Baby has been impacted by COVID-19 as well,” Tabor said.
Donations — both cash and supplies — have dipped for a number of reasons. Some regular donors are no longer able to help because the pandemic has put them in financial hardship or is forcing them to stay at home, Tabor said. The organization also has had to cancel multiple fundraising events.
A few sizable donations from other community organizations and businesses have allowed Feeding Every Baby to keep distributing some supplies, including a $1,000 grant from the Mankato Area Foundation and Greater Mankato Area United Way’s COVID-19 response fund.
Meanwhile, volunteers are devoting more time and gas money to deliver essentials to more area families that can’t come to the weekly distribution site in Mankato due to COVID-19 exposure concerns.
And diapers and some other essential items have been difficult to find on store shelves due to supply shortages. Similac formula, size two and larger diapers, and wipes are the most in demand currently.
Donations can be dropped off at the AmericInn or Creekside Boutique in Mankato.
Additional volunteers also are needed to help at the distribution site, make deliveries and pick up donations, Tabor said.
While her organization is stretched thin now, Tabor said she isn’t losing sight of her longer-term goal to establish a permanent home.
She’s looking for an accessible site to store and distribute items. Currently they are renting a storage space and holding distributions at the U-Haul Moving and Storage of Mankato on Madison Avenue.
To help Feeding Every Baby or to request assistance, go to www.facebook.com/FeedingEveryBaby.
