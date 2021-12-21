Stacey Tabor bent over to grab a single box of diapers amid an otherwise empty cluster of wheeled carts.
Before her nonprofit’s two-hour distribution event Sunday, the carts had been stocked with grocery bags full of diapers, cans of baby formula and sanitary wipes, among other essentials. The goods given away that afternoon will soon help to clothe, feed and clean 35 babies.
The drive was Feeding Every Baby’s final giveaway for a second consecutive year in which demand began to overwhelm the nonprofit’s supplies.
Tabor said 770 babies were helped in 2019, the nonprofit’s third year of operation. A fourfold increase of 3,038 babies were helped in 2020, or more than 250 a month.
“I think 2021 has been more busy than 2020,” she said.
She doesn’t ask that parents prove their income or share their stories when they show up to unit D12 of the U-Haul storage center on Madison Avenue to pick up items.
But the mother of three has listened to stories of financial woes throughout the pandemic. She’s heard from people who lost their job because their significant other became ill and their children needed a caretaker. Others have been forced to work fewer hours as governments and employers restricted business.
On Friday it was Tabor who made a plea, writing on her nonprofit’s Facebook page. She’s asking people to contribute what money or items they can to the stockpile she keeps in a rental storage unit, which by Sunday had been depleted of certain brands of goods.
To specify critical needs, she linked to “Twelve Days of Giving” wish lists of essentials that ask for several varieties of Similac infant formula, size 4-6 diapers and any brand of training pants.
“I’m just trying to convey that I can’t do this without support,” she said. “I’m an individual, I’m a mom and I work very hard for what I have.”
Besides directing the nonprofit and raising her own children, the Eagle Lake woman works full time as a production technician at Cambria, in Le Sueur. Her husband is on the shift before hers.
“I could never do anything like this without the community’s help,” she said.
Starting Jan. 2 she plans to resume distribution every Sunday, so the need is only growing. People who didn’t come to her for help before the pandemic now do.
She regrets each time she turns someone away without a requested item for their child, an increasingly common occurrence.
Six formula varieties are completely gone from her shelf. It was “completely stacked” before the pandemic but now looks less than half full.
Half a dozen times on Sunday, Tabor said, someone needed a specific formula and she could offer only some substitute for the brand. Some people left with none if that didn’t work.
She understands the struggle. Her child tried five different types of formula before one was acceptable.
“Our goal is to help as many people that need it,” she said. “My heart kinda breaks when I have to say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I don’t have that kind.’ ‘No, I’m sorry, can you come back in two weeks?’ ‘No, I’m sorry, I’ll try to get it for you.’”
Tabor lists three local sites, including the Creekside Boutique in Mankato and Northside Hair Co. in North Mankato, where people can drop off donations.
The Facebook post also lists an address to which goods can be sent: 103 Country Manor Court in Eagle Lake.
Money can be sent digitally, as well, through Facebook or to FeedingEveryBaby on PayPal, Venmo or Cash App.
