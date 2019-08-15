NORTH MANKATO — Demolition crews made making quick work Thursday of razing the canopy of the former Expressway convenience store on the main thoroughfare of lower North Mankato.
Within an hour or so Thursday morning, the awning over the former gas pumps was rubble.
The gas station site and the land where the Frandsen Bank drive-thru is along Belgrade Avenue will become the location for a new Rooftop Bar + Kitchen and new offices for Frandsen Bank.
The new buildings will be set back about a foot from the current sidewalk to provide more walking area. Parking lots will be located in the back of the buildings.
The buildings are expected to be open next spring.
