The U.S. Supreme Court’s rightward shift in recent years has anti-abortion activists feeling hopeful the justices will strike long-awaited blows against abortion access.
The court in early October indicated it would hear an abortion case in its current term, marking the first time it’s done so since President Donald Trump’s two appointments took the bench in 2017 and 2018. The announcement happened to coincide with the annual 40 Days for Life campaign, where demonstrators across the country pray in shifts for an end to abortions.
Outside Mankato’s Planned Parenthood Wednesday, local 40 Days for Life organizer Beverly Miller said the Supreme Court’s recent appointees solidified a pro-life majority on the court.
“We definitely have a great deal of hope with the makeup as it is now with having five judges there that are going to be more pro-life,” she said.
This year’s 40 Days for Life campaign kicked off nationwide Sept. 25 and ends with a closing rally today at 4:45 p.m.
Although Mankato’s Planned Parenthood does not provide abortions, Miller said the group prays it will one day close because it’s a “feeder clinic” to Planned Parenthoods that do provide the procedure. The group promotes other pregnancy resource centers such as Options for Women and Birthright as alternatives.
Most of the Mankato Planned Parenthood clinic’s services fall into either the birth control or STD-testing categories.
Marie Meyer, a Cleveland woman who regularly stands vigil during the 40 Days campaign, accused Planned Parenthood of promoting sexual activity so it can then provide more abortions.
“It’s like a farmer planting a field; they plant their seeds,” she said. “They’re planting seeds by handing out birth control at our expense.”
Planned Parenthood said in a statement it will continue meeting basic health care needs for young people in Mankato and other communities.
“Planned Parenthood serves more than 100,000 patients every year in our region, including 3,200 in Mankato, with birth control, cancer screenings and STI testing and treatment,” the statement read. “People, especially young student populations like in Mankato, need access to this basic health care. We are here for them, always, regardless of the protesters outside our doors.”
Maintaining abortion access heavily factored into opposition to Trump’s two Supreme Court appointees. Senators confirmed Justice Neil Gorsuch by a 54-45 margin in 2017, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation ratcheted up the contentiousness to new levels.
Senators confirmed him 50-48 after public testimony accusing him of sexual assault. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who has publicly stated her support for abortion rights, was among the critical votes who abortion rights activists unsuccessfully lobbied to vote him down. Kavanaugh’s confirmation ultimately paved the way for the much anticipated decision on an abortion case from Louisiana.
The case is a near mirror image of a previously struck down Texas law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The court just three years ago decided the law was a substantial burden on women’s abortion rights, but the swing justice on the case at the time has since been replaced by Kavanaugh.
Jill Locke, a Gustavus Adolphus College professor who volunteered as an escort for patients at the St. Paul Planned Parenthood when she moved to Minnesota nearly 20 years ago, said in an email the court’s current makeup worries her.
“I definitely worry about the future of abortion rights under the current Supreme Court,” she said. “These rights have absolutely become more precarious with the confirmation of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. You add the retirement of pro-choice justices to the mix and the situation looks even worse.”
Locke has been interested in abortion politics her entire adult life. After college she volunteered for the “Yes on 120” campaign in Washington in 1991, where voters by razor-thin margins approved women’s rights to abortions before fetal viability.
She also teaches a course on reproductive rights and justice history in the U.S. She said the history is more complicated than the “pro-choice” and “pro-life” dichotomy of today, with feminists in the 1960s and 1970s championing issues such as access to child and health care for pregnant people and their children, protection against coercive sterilization, safe and affordable housing, and quality education along with abortion rights.
Locke called the Louisiana case part of a nationwide TRAP strategy — standing for Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers. Their backers call them pro-woman laws, she said, which is like calling a missile a peacekeeper.
“These laws put all pregnant people at risk — even those seeking to carry pregnancies to term,” she said. “Anti-choice activists are pretty transparent about the fact that TRAP laws are designed to reduce access not improve its safety.”
Meyer said Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court’s landmark decision protecting abortion rights without excessive government restriction in 1973 — is what was really built on a lie. She pointed out Norma McCorvey, known as “Jane Roe” in the lawsuit, later regretted her involvement and became an activist against abortions later in life.
The courts battle is being waged closer to home as well as at the country’s highest court. Abortion rights groups attempting to strike down a host of Minnesota laws had their first day in front of a Ramsey County District Court judge Wednesday.
The groups who brought the Doe v. Minnesota case to the court argue current laws dictating how abortion providers consult with patients and what women have to do before procedures go too far. The case and its subsequent appeals could stretch over years.
Abortion rights advocates rallied in St. Paul ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. Afterward, Gender Justice Executive Director Megan Peterson stated in a press release the abortion restrictions have been in place for too long already.
“Minnesota has a proud tradition as a leader in the fight for reproductive rights,” she said. “But for years, anti-abortion politicians have been quietly chipping away at our rights, passing state laws that aren’t medically necessary for patient health or safety — instead, they’re designed to restrict access, intimidate providers and patients, and increase costs.”
While Miller and fellow vigil-goer Mary Schweiss expressed optimism courts will take on abortion access, Meyer said so many years of inaction leave her unconvinced it will happen.
“We can’t legislate morality,” she said. “The government didn’t create us. God gave us our freedom, not the government.”
The three were among 350 volunteers who stood vigil during 40 Days for Life as of midweek. Miller said they had as many as 120 volunteers in one day, including buses of students from area schools.
The group said they regularly get confronted by people who disagree with them. Most people who approach them angry end up appreciating the conversation with them even if they don’t change their minds, Miller said, but one person prompted a 911 call by throwing rotten eggs at them.
The group said they don’t condone calling out people coming in and out of the clinic, preferring to silently pray for them instead. With momentum building in the courts, Miller said lately it feels like their prayers are being answered.
“It’s all part of the bigger picture,” she said. “We all do what we can do. We pray, have faith, and God works. We have to believe that is happening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.