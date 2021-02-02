MANKATO — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to stretch family budgets thin, local dental clinics are again stepping up to provide free care this week.
Four dental clinics in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter are participating in the annual Give Kids a Smile campaign either Thursday or Friday.
The program is a great service for patients who wouldn’t otherwise have access to dental care, especially during the pandemic, said Dr. Jason Skinner of Skinner Family Dental in Mankato.
“I think that’s probably one of the things people are really putting on the back burner as much as possible is dental problems,” he said. “You can only do that for so long before they take their toll and affect your overall health.”
His dental clinic can provide cleanings, fluoride treatments, restorative care and extractions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. There were still about 10 appointment openings as of Tuesday.
Skinner saw the need for the care when his clinic participated in Give Kids a Smile last year in Mankato. Providing the service was a rewarding experience, he said.
“You get through with the day and you definitely feel like you did something worthwhile,” he said.
An article published in the Journal of the American Dental Association in September cited a “growing body of evidence” showing close links between family socioeconomic conditions and child oral health outcomes. Fears about affordability, the article went on to say, is one of the factors making parents less likely to bring their children to the dentist.
North Mankato Family Dentistry and Riverside Dental Care in St. Peter will also offer free care Friday. Minnesota State University’s Public Dental Clinic, meanwhile, is scheduling appointments for Thursday.
Appointment slots are open at MSU for exams, X-rays, cleanings and sealants between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, said Kasey Golombiecki, dental clinic manager. The clinic can provide care to about 100 children as part of the program.
Both the families and the university benefit from the program, Golombiecki said. Dental students gain experience providing the care.
”This is a chance for us to give to everybody whether you have insurance or not, and it also helps our students,” she said.
Apart from the free care offered as part of Gives Kids a Smile, she noted the clinic seems to have quite a few openings these days. People might not be aware of it, or they could think it’s not open during the pandemic.
The clinic takes nearly all types of insurance for regular care, Golombiecki said, including state-funded programs. She encouraged people to reach out if they need an appointment either Thursday or on a future day.
“We’ve all been staying in and not making those routine care appointments, so most people’s schedules are backed up,” she said. “It’s a good time to get back into that routine of taking care of ourselves.”
For more information on Give Kids a Smile, visit www.mndental.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.